Shoppers Swear by These $68 and $34 High-Impact Bras, but Which Is the Best for Large Breasts?

People with breasts of every size know that when it comes to working out, there’s not much you can do without a sports bra. After all, our boobs are made from soft tissue that, if exposed to too much, will lose their shape. "Any permanent stretching of [your breast ligaments] can cause the breasts to droop," Joanna Wakefield-Scurr, Ph.D. a biomechanist at the University of Portsmouth, previously told Shape. Boob-bounce can be especially painful to anyone who wears sizes over a C-cup, which is where the high-impact bra comes in.



With features beyond a typical compression top, these ultra-supportive bras are designed specifically for hard, bouncy workouts like running, HIIT, and Zumba. Unlike your comfy lounge bra, they’re made of stiffer material that keeps movement at a minimum, which is why they're typically favored by larger-breasted people. The only downside? All the extra tech that goes into these designs sometimes comes with an added cost. The Spanx High-Impact Sports Bra, for instance, is $68, but Nordstrom shoppers with G-cups swear that “nothing compares.” However, the $34 Champion Mesh Racerback Sports Bra has dozens of perfect ratings, many from reviewers with Ds and larger. Below, we’ve examined these options side by side to help you pick whether to save or splurge.

Save: Champion Motion Control Racerback Sports Bra

Amazon

Buy It: $34, zappos.com, amazon.com

Key Features:

Main Specs: This bra restricts motion with two compression cups that secure with a front-zip closure.



Other Features: Thick panels work in tandem with the body-conforming band to add extra support while providing a smoothing effect. Meanwhile, the adjustable straps allow wearers to further customize the fit. Plus, mesh around the sides keeps you cool through your workout.



Best for: High-intensity workouts and long days where extra support is a must.

What We Love:

From an adjustable fit to extra padding around the cups, this design checks most of the boxes needed for a great sports bra for large boobs. This bra “is pretty awesome,” wrote one runner with DD-cups, who previously was jogging with two sports bras on to get enough support. It “holds everything in place when I run,” they added, dubbing it a “must try.” Another shopper with D cups called it their “most beloved bra” because it makes their boobs feel “so lightweight” while working out. “I highly recommend it to bigger boob gals. It is a life saver, they raved.

Keep in Mind:

Multiple reviewers warn that this bra runs small, so you might want to order a size larger than your usual.

Splurge: Spanx High-Impact Sports Bra

Spanx

Buy It: $68, spanx.com, nordstrom.com

Key Features:

Main Specs: Both the front and back of this bra are adjustable, allowing you to alter the size to your perfect fit.

Other features: Spanx’s signature smoothing fabric compresses to your body while padded straps stabilize the bra without digging into your skin.

Best for: High-impact workouts, or if you have larger breasts, any kind of workout.

What We Love:

This bra goes the extra mile in providing a soft, padded feeling. Like all of Spanx’s activewear, which is frequently worn by celebrities like Jennifer Garner and Oprah, this bra is made from silky smooth, moisture-resistant fabric that provides a touch of flattering compression. Of course, it also keeps boob-bounce at a minimum. “This bra gives me support and allows for movement without feeling too restrained,” wrote one shopper who ordered a DD-cup. It “feels like a tee shirt” but is “built to take you to battle,” they added. Another reviewer who wears an E-cup raved that it “stops me from bouncing around all over the place.”

Keep in Mind:

Two Nordstrom shoppers note that the back claps of this bra are difficult to fasten, which is annoying when you’re in a hurry.

In Conclusion:

To put it simply, shoppers with larger breasts will get the support they need from both the $34 Champion Bra and the $68 Spanx Bra. The only incentive to spend a little more is the quality of fabric in the Spanx High-Impact Sports Bra, which provides just a bit more comfort (and sometimes, those small details matter!) However, at half the price, Champion’s design still has everything you need to protect your boobs at the gym.

