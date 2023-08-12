Shoppers Rely On These $13 and $48 Wireless Bras for Smoothing Support and Comfort, But Which Is Best?

When it comes to boobs, wireless bras can feel like a Catch-22. The lack of underwire prevents pinching, chafing, and uncomfortable squeezing, but sometimes compromises on the structure needed for all-day support (especially for those with larger breasts.) However, every so often, a bra will do it all; prevent jiggling, provide a smooth appearance, and stay comfortable for hours. Below, we compare two customer-loved wireless bras — the $48 Spanx Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette with the $13 Playtex 18 Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra — to help you decide whether to save or splurge.

Save: Playtex 18 Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra

Buy It: $13, amazon.com

Key Features:

Main Specs: This bra lifts and stabilizes your breasts with high side panels, wide straps, and built-in cups.

Other Features: The full-coverage panels provide a smoothing effect under clothing. Additionally, the padded straps relieve pressure from your breasts without digging into your shoulders, and the hook-and-eye clasp allows you to customize the fit.

Best for: Long and busy days, contouring under tight clothing.

What We Love:

With nearly 45,000 perfect ratings, this ultra-supportive bra has become an Amazon best seller, and with good reason. “This is all day comfort,” wrote one reviewer, noting that the Playtex bra offers stability during their “long hours at a desk.” Most importantly, this bra comes in an incredible range of sizes spanning from 36B to 48G, as well as 16 shades including white, black, peach, and red. “I ordered two in different colors and will definitely order more,” another shopper admitted.

Keep in Mind:

Some shoppers note that the cups on this bra run large, so you may want to size down.

Splurge: Spanx Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette

Buy It: $48, spanx.com, amazon.com

Key Features:

Main Specs: Layers of padding lift and support your breasts with the help of wide adjustable straps.

Other Features: Gentle compression smoothes lumps and bumps around your back and sides, while silky-smooth fabric prevents chafing.

Best for: People who work at a desk or on their feet and those with sensitive skin.

What We Love:

“This bra is so comfortable you will forget you have it on,” one Amazon reviewer wrote of this Spanx bra, adding that it has “the same quality, comfort, and support you expect to get from your shapewear” (which the brand is famous for). In addition to giving your breasts the support they need, this bra is lined with buttery-soft material that feels like a dream. Plus, it’s the go-to for so many celebrities. "You guys have no idea how many friends I've turned on to the Bra-llelujah,” Jennifer Garner once admitted to the brand. Even Kylie Jenner, who usually stays loyal to Skims when it comes to underwear, has worn the lightly lined version of the bra.

Keep in Mind:

Some reviewers note that this bra can be difficult to slip on and off.

In Conclusion:

From its celebrity-loved activewear to its editor-approved workwear styles, Spanx almost never misses in terms of function and comfort, and the Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette is no exception. However, for a fraction of the price, the shopper-beloved Playtex Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra also delivers smoothing compression and long-lasting support, making it a worthy option for saving money.

