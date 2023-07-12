Shoppers in Their 70s Swear By These $13 Patches for Soothing Lower Back and Knee Pain

Whether from marathon running, age-related cartilage changes, or conditions like arthritis, knee pain is no joke. I’ve been fortunate enough to avoid it thus far, yet I’ve seen the frustrating (and sometimes debilitating) effects it can have via affected friends and family. After stumbling upon SupreH Pain Relief Patch, a solution that Amazon shoppers swear instantly relieves knee pain, I’m excited to spread the word. TBH, I’m buying them for myself, too, as they also soothe tense shoulders and lower back soreness — both of which I experience daily due to hunching over my desk. Shopper reviews are overwhelmingly positive, with many people reporting unparalleled relief for a variety of issues. Best of all, the patches are on sale right now for Amazon Prime Day. Snag 24 single-use patches on sale for $13 while you can.

Amazon

Buy It: SupreH Pain Relief Patch, $13 with coupon (was $17), amazon.com

The SupreH Pain Relief Patch is a drug-free, topical adhesive patch that soothes aches and pains — whether from overuse, sprains, or general tenseness — in muscles and joints. Adhered via a peel-and-stick backing, the patches measure approximately 6 by 4 inches and can be applied directly over pain points. Thanks to the flexible material, they stick securely on awkward, mobile areas like the knees and elbows, where they remain in place — even during sweaty workouts — until you remove them.

The patches are drug-free, and work via a blend of soothing herbal extracts, including menthol, camphor, and dried ginger. Menthol provides a cooling sensation that soothes achy muscles. Camphor, often used for its topical analgesic (pain reliever) properties, has a warming effect that can increase blood flow to promote circulation, followed by a cooling, calming effect. Ginger can help minor osteoarthritis pain, studies have shown. Together, these ingredients deliver a soothing, warming sensation followed by a cooling feel that lasts up to eight hours.

The patches deliver “instant” relief, per the brand, which begins the moment they’re applied. The all-day wear and mess-free format makes this an easy, slap-on-and-go solution you can apply in seconds without having to reapply throughout the day. Plus, the ultra-thin, ingredient-infused patch design (versus a balm, for example) makes it mess-free and undetectable under clothing.

Most importantly, the patches actually deliver on their claims, according to shoppers. One reviewer, a 73-year-old hiker and Crossfit enthusiast who has tried “many'' other pain relief patches, says SupreH’s are superior to the rest, and adds that they relieve issues with their knees and achilles. Plus, the patch “stays in place at the gym,” they note, and “removes easily and leaves no residue” once you’re done. Another shopper reports “instant pain relief” for “about 75 percent” of pain from a “large tear” in their meniscus. Says another reviewer, who bought the patches for their husband with painful, bone-related knee issues, “These patches have been the only thing that has been working to relieve some of his pain.”

For instant relief from knee pain, shoulder aches, and virtually any other achy muscle or joint, shop the SupreH Pain Relief Patches. I’m stocking up while they’re still on sale during Amazon Prime Day.