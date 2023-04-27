Shoppers with ‘Very Demanding’ Jobs Say These $17 Compression Sleeves Provide 'Support and Relief'

Foot pain comes in all forms, from achilles tendonitis, plantar fasciitis, and various forms of heel pain and swelling — and it can be debilitating, particularly if you’re an athlete or if your job requires hours of standing and walking. Shoppers across a range of occupations, including warehouse workers and athletes, have found a $17 solution to a range of foot qualms in the Techware Pro Ankle Brace Compression Sleeve, Amazon’s best-selling item in its foot support category.

The Techware Pro Ankle Brace Compression Sleeve is similar to a compression sock, albeit without toe coverage and with more of a brace-like, supportive effect. The purpose of the foot sleeve is to lessen swelling and support overworked or injured feet, and, in turn, reduce pain and speed up recovery. As Michele Olson, Ph.D, professor of exercise science at Auburn University Montgomery, previously explained to Shape, "Because compression restricts blood vessels, it can cut down on swelling.”

Designed to support arches, heels, and ankles, the sleeve delivers comfortable compression. In addition to pain relief, it can also serve a preventative role by stabilizing the ankle to reduce the risk of injury and sprains.

The compression sock is available in eight shades, ranging from black to beige to hot pink, and three easy size options ranging from XS to XXL. The sleeve is the length of your typical crew sock and can be worn under any type of sock or on its own. Since the brace does not cover the toes, it can also be worn with sandals, making it a versatile option for all seasons.

Made from a nylon and spandex blend, the sleeves are notably stretchy and flexible, making them comfortable and easy to wear throughout the day. The material is thin, lightweight, and designed to be both breathable and moisture-wicking, which allows for airflow and resistance to sweatiness.

Shoppers across a range of occupations and activities swear the Techware compression sleeve has immensely helped various foot afflictions. “I have a very demanding and physical job and my ankles take a beating,” says one, who says the compression sleeves “offered the support and relief I needed.” Another reviewer, who says the sleeve allowed them to return to work merely four days after an achilles tendon and bone spur diagnosis, swears they provide “unbelievable support and comfort,” while at their job, which “requires a lot of walking.” Yet another shopper, who works at an Amazon warehouse and is on their feet for “10 or more hours at a time,” says the sleeves give them “a lot of ankle support,” and have allowed them to feel “only mildly sore” after their shift, “as opposed to where I could hardly walk before the socks.” Another shopper, a figure skater, says the sleeves “instantly relieved some of the pain” from achilles tendinitis, noting that their foot is “finally starting to heal.”

To try the $17 solution shoppers say provides relief for foot and ankle pain, shop the Techware Pro Ankle Brace Compression Sleeve at Amazon.