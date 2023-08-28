As I type this, I’m acutely aware of a burgeoning tension headache. Perhaps it’s the fault of my cat, who, at 4 a.m., yowled me awake to grant access to a closed-door closet. Maybe it’s due to dehydration; I spent hours slipping around, sweaty, in my courtyard yesterday and failed to ingest so much as a sip of fluid. Most likely, though, it’s my current hairstyle: A slicked, taut ponytail, complete with an 18-inch hair extension piece I’d applied this morning.

Whatever the cause, I could very much use the TheraIce Headache Relief Cap right about now. For months, in fact, I’ve pondered investing in the headache-soothing eye mask, which promises relief for “most headaches,” in a drug-free manner, per the brand. An Amazon best seller, the mask boasts almost 23,000 five-star ratings and glowing shopper reviews — and, for a limited time, it’s on sale for 40 percent off.

The TheraIce Headache Relief Cap is a soothing wraparound eye mask designed to relieve aches and pains associated with all headache types — including tension headaches and migraines. The mask — which can be used on its own or in combination with other pain relievers — relies on three drug-free approaches to soothe symptoms. Specifically, cold therapy, gentle compression, and light-blocking fabric, which can provide soothing relief quicky for some people.

The mask is lined with a cooling gel, similar to that of a cold pack. Place it in the freezer for an hour, and you’ll find it remains comfortably chilly for around 30 minutes after you slip it on. As general practitioner Dr. Nicole Swiner, MD, explains, cold temperatures cause “vasoconstriction (narrowing of blood vessels), which can help with the vasodilation (widening of blood vessels) that is related to a lot of headaches.”.

The mask is one-size-fits-all, with no need to fumble with Velcro or clasps. Instead, its stretchy, smooth fabric slides over the forehead and eyes, where it conforms to your unique facial contours to create gentle compression — not to mention, gap-free, hands-free, and slip-proof wear. According to general practitioner Dr. Laura Purdy, MD, “this eye mask provides an even distribution of pressure,” as opposed to traditional ice packs, which “can be hard and inevitably apply pressure on specific areas which may not provide consistent relief.” In the case of muscle tension headaches in particular, “some pressure points are located in the face around the eyes,” Dr. Purdy notes, which this eye mask targets effectively.

Finally, the mask’s fabric blocks light — which, according to Dr. Swiner, can be helpful for people who have “sensitivity to light while experiencing migraine symptoms.” Similar to blackout curtains, the fabric creates a “calm, dark environment which can provide comfort and relief.” It’s important to note that cooling temperatures, pressure on the muscles, and blackout features may provide more relief to some headache sufferers than others, if at all. Talk to your doctor before starting any kind of headache treatment.

One shopper calls the mask a “lifesaver” for migraines, adding that it’s allowed them to fall back asleep when they’re awoken by severe headaches. According to another shopper, the mask resists slipping, “no matter what position you move your head.” Moreover, it “offers just the perfect amount of pressure for headache relief,” and delivers on its blackout claims, they add. Another migraine sufferer says though it’s not a cure, the relief from this eye mask is “such a welcome break from everything my migraines give me.” Furthermore, the shopper applauds the mask’s soft, face-conforming comfort, which is cozy enough to fall asleep in. Finally, another shopper who swears by it, calls the mask a “game-changer” and “one of [their] best purchases of all time.”

If you’re wondering whether headache-soothing eye masks actually work, consider Amazon’s bestseller, the TheraIce Headache Relief Cap, which is on sale for a limited time. Judging by its shopper reviews and the thumbs-up from medical experts, it’s money well spent for anyone seeking headache relief.

