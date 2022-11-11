Tia Mowry Shares Her Morning Routine for Anxiety

Tia Mowry has been open with fans lately about going through changes, including her divorce from Cory Hardrict, her husband of 14 years. Now, she's revealing how she manages to stay calm while going through "new chapters" in her life.

"With new chapters comes anxiety, uncertainty, and fear," writes the 44-year-old mom of two in the caption of a video she recently posted on Instagram. "Having a routine helps me clear my mind and hit the reset button."

The video shows snippets of Mowry waking up in the morning, looking at a message of affirmation, showering, shaving, washing her face, getting dressed, fixing a mug of tea, and relaxing in her backyard while journaling. The Sister, Sister alum ends the video by getting a kiss from her daughter, Cairo, and saying "I love you" to her.



"My morning routine isn't about being perfect, but about finding rituals that remind me that pouring into my own cup helps me feel more grounded as I navigate this new chapter of my life," continues Mowry in the caption. "When I can savor a slow start, it's easier for me to practice my daily gratitudes, be more productive and focused, and thus, be the better version of myself." She wrapped up her message with the hashtag "#SelfCareIsntSelfish."

Mental health experts agree that routines can help with uncomfortable feelings such as anxiety and fear. "Routines can give you a sense of control and well-being," says Tamar Gur, M.D., Ph.D., a women's health expert and reproductive psychiatrist at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. "Having a predictable pattern of behavior can be beneficial to your overall wellness," she adds.

"A lot of things in our lives are out of our control, but having some things that are predictable can help you regain some semblance of control," says Thea Gallagher, Psy.D., a clinical assistant professor of psychology at NYU Langone Health and cohost of the Mind in View podcast.

The best routine for you ultimately depends on your personal needs, but it can include trying to do things like meditation, exercising, showering, or even getting up early to enjoy a cup of coffee by yourself, says Dr. Gur.

However, having a routine in your life is a good thing overall, according to experts. "It's a reminder that it's a new day and a new start. You don't have to bring all the baggage from the day before into it," says Gallagher. "A routine brings you back to the now and helps you focus on what's in front of you."

If you've been struggling with anxiety or going through an uncertain time, you might consider taking a page from Mowry's book and solidify a morning routine that makes you feel good.

