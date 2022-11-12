Apparel and Gear Workout Gear Tech Shoppers Say Amazon's Best-Selling Massage Gun Erases ‘Years’ of Chronic Pain — and It’s 73% Off Shop the “life-changing” recovery tool on major sale ahead of Black Friday. By Chloe Irving Chloe Irving Instagram Chloe is a beauty and wellness e-commerce writer at InStyle and Shape where she pitches and writes shopping stories on fitness, skincare, and hair care. Chloe began her career in media as Shape's editorial assistant in 2021. Since then, she's covered a wide range of topics in the wellness and beauty categories, and has published stories in Health, PEOPLE, Shape, and InStyle.Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, she received her bachelor's degree from Brown University in 2021. As a commerce writer, she loves researching and testing products, interviewing experts, and closely following TikTok and Instagram to stay on top of trends and celebrity happenings.Chloe has a special place in her heart for running shoes and SPF. Outside of writing, you can find her trying out a new workout class, hosting a movie night, or reciting jokes she heard on TikTok. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on November 12, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Amazon. As someone who heads to the gym at least a couple times per week, I’ve come to accept soreness as a fact of life. A bi-monthly massage used to take care of any major knots or tightness I felt. However, rising prices have convinced me to skip the spa appointment in favor of at-home treatments — and the most effective tool has been a massage gun. Percussion therapy “is similar to that of manual therapy or foam rolling,” physical therapist Grayson Wickham previously explained to Shape. In addition to speeding up recovery through increased circulation, the pulses delivered by massagers also “send inputs to your body and brain that help your muscles lengthen (meaning, relax), which allows you to access an increased range of motion,” he adds. Unfortunately, eleven out of twelve months of a year, buying an effective massage gun can take a huge toll on your budget. Luckily, there are hundreds of these recovery tools discounted on Amazon ahead of Black Friday, like the Toloco Massage Gun that’s currently 73 percent off. With nearly 25,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, this device has earned its best-seller title thanks to its — as one person put it — pain-melting power. Twenty speed levels allow users to control the intensity of the percussion gun’s pulses. Additionally, fifteen attachable heads let you customize the massager to the shape of different body parts, including the neck, back, arms, and legs. Amazon Buy It: Toloco Massage Gun, $70 (was $260), amazon.com Best of all, shoppers who deal with pain everyday are convinced it’s worth the splurge: “It is so worth the money,” wrote one reviewer, who uses the device to soothe their constantly-aching feet and injury-prone back. “I promise [it’s] one of the best things I have ever purchased. I can't afford weekly massages, so this helps SO much,” they added. Another user called the massage gun “life changing,” and noted that it “took away six years of chronic pain” in their hip. A third fan of the device wrote that it delivers “instant pain relief” to their legs and is “really easy to use.” Even with the year’s major savings events on the horizon, a discount as large as this is a rare occurrence. Shop the best-selling Toloco Massage gun for $70 ASAP. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit