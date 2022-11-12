Shoppers Say Amazon's Best-Selling Massage Gun Erases ‘Years’ of Chronic Pain — and It’s 73% Off

As someone who heads to the gym at least a couple times per week, I’ve come to accept soreness as a fact of life. A bi-monthly massage used to take care of any major knots or tightness I felt. However, rising prices have convinced me to skip the spa appointment in favor of at-home treatments — and the most effective tool has been a massage gun.

Percussion therapy “is similar to that of manual therapy or foam rolling,” physical therapist Grayson Wickham previously explained to Shape. In addition to speeding up recovery through increased circulation, the pulses delivered by massagers also “send inputs to your body and brain that help your muscles lengthen (meaning, relax), which allows you to access an increased range of motion,” he adds. Unfortunately, eleven out of twelve months of a year, buying an effective massage gun can take a huge toll on your budget. Luckily, there are hundreds of these recovery tools discounted on Amazon ahead of Black Friday, like the Toloco Massage Gun that’s currently 73 percent off.

With nearly 25,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, this device has earned its best-seller title thanks to its — as one person put it — pain-melting power. Twenty speed levels allow users to control the intensity of the percussion gun’s pulses. Additionally, fifteen attachable heads let you customize the massager to the shape of different body parts, including the neck, back, arms, and legs.

Amazon

Buy It: Toloco Massage Gun, $70 (was $260), amazon.com

Best of all, shoppers who deal with pain everyday are convinced it’s worth the splurge: “It is so worth the money,” wrote one reviewer, who uses the device to soothe their constantly-aching feet and injury-prone back. “I promise [it’s] one of the best things I have ever purchased. I can't afford weekly massages, so this helps SO much,” they added. Another user called the massage gun “life changing,” and noted that it “took away six years of chronic pain” in their hip. A third fan of the device wrote that it delivers “instant pain relief” to their legs and is “really easy to use.”

Even with the year’s major savings events on the horizon, a discount as large as this is a rare occurrence. Shop the best-selling Toloco Massage gun for $70 ASAP.