Tracee Ellis Ross Is So Relatable During This Sled Push Drop Set Workout

No matter how tough her workouts may be, Tracee Ellis Ross always keeps it real by sharing clips of herself along the way, even when she's tired and struggling to make it through a set. Case in point: The actress recently posted a video on Instagram demonstrating a drop set of sled pushes she completed in the gym, and she made no attempts to hide how challenging the work was. Ahead check out her video and learn more about the benefits of sled pushes and incorporating drop sets into your fitness routine.

"What we're gonna do now is called a drop set," says Ellis Ross in her post. "I have no idea what that is. I have learned, but I also still don't really understand," she admits while speaking to the camera.

For the unfamiliar, a drop set is a great way to spice up your workout routine (read: continue developing gains after your body gets used to lifting heavier weights). It's an advanced strength-training technique that requires you to perform as many reps as possible of the same exercise for two to three sets without taking any rest breaks, Natalie Ribble, M.S., C.S.C.S., a certified personal trainer and body-neutral strength coach in Seattle, previously told Shape. You'll use the most amount of weight you can safely lift (or push) for the first set, then incrementally decrease the weight in the following sets.

Ellis Ross does just that with a round of sled pushes in her latest workout video. She stands in front of a weighted sled in the gym, hinging at the hips with her arms straight out in front of her, grasping the piece of equipment. Step by step, she pushes the sled forward.

"While the tires are being changed, I get to breathe," jokes Ellis Ross as a trainer appears to remove weight from the sled. "Back and forth, back and forth, down again, then back again," says the actress through heavy breaths before starting her next set.

After making it to the other side of the gym, Ellis Ross takes off her face mask to breath deeply while more weights are removed from the sled. She feigns tears, then gets right back up again for another round, though she seems ready for rest.

"Oh, wow," she says after completing another push and bending over to take a deep breath. She doesn't wait long before giving the sled a final push. "Last one," she says.

Once she finishes the challenging drop set, she points to her tricep. "It hurts right here," she says while breathing heavily.

So, why try a drop set? By hitting the point of muscle failure during each set and skipping breaks in between, you help encourage muscle growth — so long as you properly recover after the workout, explained Ribble. Removing rest time between sets also helps you power through a workout quicker, which can help you maximize your time in the gym even when you're short on time.

However, if you're new to strength training, you probably don't need to incorporate drop sets into your routine just yet. You'll see plenty of gains just by sticking to standard sets of reps, because your body is still getting used to weightlifting, which explains those "newbie gains." If you feel like you're hitting a plateau, that's when you might consider giving a drop set a try.

As for sled pushes, whether you do a drop set or standard set, they offer loads of benefits. "Implementing a weighted sled push into a training program is a safe and effective way to increase both performance and overall conditioning," Marty Miller, DHSc, NASM regional master instructor and vice president of education and training at Technogym North America, previously told Shape.

When done correctly, the exercise works your entire body, helping you with strength, power, and conditioning, Sloane Davis, certified personal trainer and founder of Pancakes and Pushups, previously told Shape. You'll work your quads, hamstrings, glutes, hip flexors, core, calves, chest, shoulders, and triceps — as Ellis Ross pointed out.

Plus, sled pushes (and pulls, for that matter) require you to work each leg independently, which improves unilateral lower body strength. Unilateral training is important for building a symmetrical body, preventing injuries, improving stability, and working the midsection. If you're game, give the sled push or a drop set a try during your next workout.