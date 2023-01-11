News and Trends Celebrity News Tracee Ellis Ross Feels ‘the Sexiest I've Ever Been' at 50 She opened up about what she wants in the future during a new interview. By Christie Calucchia Christie Calucchia Instagram Twitter Christie Calucchia is the news editor at Shape. She writes and edits timely stories, with a focus on celebrity, health, beauty, and wellness news. She also interviews celebrities, celebrity fitness trainers, and other experts to provide insider tips and information to readers about emerging wellness trends.Christie was previously a lifestyle e-commerce editor at Dotdash Meredith, serving as the e-commerce content and strategy lead for Real Simple, Southern Living, Better Homes & Gardens, and Martha Stewart Living for more than two years. During that time, she wrote and edited hundreds of articles about home decor, cookware, skincare, and fashion. To provide the best product recommendations, she interviewed interior designers, organization experts, dermatologists, and celebrities.Prior to landing at Dotdash Meredith, she was an assistant editor at MyDomaine. There, Christie covered interior design and lifestyle topics, including home tours, culture, career, and celebrity news.Christie graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a bachelor's degree in humanities and a minor in journalism. She currently lives in New York, New York. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on January 11, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Getty Images. Tracee Ellis Ross is ready for the next chapter. While discussing the latest product release from her hair-care brand, Pattern, on Today (psst: it's a "curl-conscious" blow dryer), Ellis Ross opened up about what's on deck for the 50-year-old actress and entrepreneur. See Alyssa Milano Pose for a 'No Filter' Selfie to Celebrate Her 50th Birthday "This feels like a wonderful new chapter," she said. "A lot of it was brewing, and the seeds had been planted during my pre-50 years," jokes Ellis Ross of her recent entrepreneurial pursuits with Pattern. "For me, it's really about exploring who I am, and I couldn't be happier," she continued. "I think I'm the sexiest I've ever been. I feel fantastic, and I feel like the word is my oyster." Reflecting back on her career, Ellis Ross pointed out that she spent eight years working on the 2000s sitcom Girlfriends and another eight years on the more recent comedy series Black-ish. Now, she's moving on to other projects, including her docuseries Hair Tails on Hulu. The six-part series is "about Black women and our humanity told through the metaphor of our hair," she explained. "We interviewed a notable person in every episode, but we were surrounded by academics, scholars, and people in the salon, really sort of talking about the beauty, the celebration, and the joy of who we are." The Best Black Natural Hair Influencers to Follow for Styling Tips, Tutorials, and More As for what else is next for the multihyphenate: "Oh my gosh, there are so many things," she said. At the top of her to-do list is to be in an action film, write a book, and find a life partner. However, she doesn't seem to be in a rush to get into a relationship. "Listen, he's gonna come, he's not gonna come," she says. "In the meantime, I'm gonna live my life and have a ball." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit