Tracee Ellis Ross Feels ‘the Sexiest I've Ever Been' at 50

Tracee Ellis Ross is ready for the next chapter.

While discussing the latest product release from her hair-care brand, Pattern, on Today (psst: it's a "curl-conscious" blow dryer), Ellis Ross opened up about what's on deck for the 50-year-old actress and entrepreneur.

"This feels like a wonderful new chapter," she said. "A lot of it was brewing, and the seeds had been planted during my pre-50 years," jokes Ellis Ross of her recent entrepreneurial pursuits with Pattern.

"For me, it's really about exploring who I am, and I couldn't be happier," she continued. "I think I'm the sexiest I've ever been. I feel fantastic, and I feel like the word is my oyster."

Reflecting back on her career, Ellis Ross pointed out that she spent eight years working on the 2000s sitcom Girlfriends and another eight years on the more recent comedy series Black-ish. Now, she's moving on to other projects, including her docuseries Hair Tails on Hulu.

The six-part series is "about Black women and our humanity told through the metaphor of our hair," she explained. "We interviewed a notable person in every episode, but we were surrounded by academics, scholars, and people in the salon, really sort of talking about the beauty, the celebration, and the joy of who we are."

As for what else is next for the multihyphenate: "Oh my gosh, there are so many things," she said. At the top of her to-do list is to be in an action film, write a book, and find a life partner. However, she doesn't seem to be in a rush to get into a relationship.

"Listen, he's gonna come, he's not gonna come," she says. "In the meantime, I'm gonna live my life and have a ball."

