Delicious Homemade Donut Recipes
The Healthy Donut
Sprinkles make everything better, especially on National Doughnut Day. You can easily get your fix with this Healthy Donut recipe. Swap out all-purpose flour for spelt and garbanzo bean flour, which is loaded with fiber and will keep you fuller longer. Whole eggs are replaced by egg whites, sugar and butter usage is minimal, and the donuts themselves are baked rather than fried. Overall, it's a pretty healthy concoction.
Calories: 130
Skinny Homemade Baked Donuts
Sink your teeth into this golden-brown dessert without feeling guilty. By substituting healthier ingredients, this Skinny Homemade Donuts recipe yields about 12 doughnuts, each packed with less than a gram of fat. The best part? You can choose from three different kinds of glazed toppings. Yum!
Calories: 60
Gluten-Free Strawberries 'n' Cream Donuts
It might be tough to believe, but this delicious concoction actually has more health benefits than your average energy bar. These blender-baked donuts (yes, you read that right) are deceptively easy to make and are the perfect sweet treat for hot summer days.
Calories: 212
Cinnamon Sugar Donuts
You really can't go wrong when it comes to Cinnamon Sugar Donuts. Topped with chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, or coconut icing, these delicious (and healthy) treats won't disappoint.
Calories: 170
Skinny Vanilla Bean Donuts
Bursting in vanilla bean perfection, these Skinny Vanilla Bean Donuts are pretty much guilt-free. You can have two for under 240 calories! The batter is made up of fat- and sugar-free ingredients that are then baked, instead of fried—resulting in a low-cal but extremely satisfying dessert.
Calories: 118.6
Glazed Protein Donuts
Whip up these Glazed Protein Donuts in less than 30 minutes. They taste just like the cakey ones you love from your favorite bakery; all you need is some whey protein concentrate, baking powder, coconut flour, egg whites, nutmeg, and coconut oil.
Calories: 67
Toasted Coconut & Chocolate Chunk Banana Bread Donut
Partly covered in a silky smooth chocolate glaze, these Toasted Coconut and Chocolate Chunk Banana Bread Donuts make for an indulgent breakfast treat. With healthy omega-rich fats, all-natural sugars, and lots of protein, this delicious treat will have you feeling satisfied all day long.
Calories: 190
Vegan Maple Donuts
These ultra yummy, moist, no-fat-added vegan maple donuts will immediately satisfy your craving for something sweet. Each batch makes 12 large doughnuts that are high in both fiber and protein.
Calories: 167
Peaches and Cream Donuts
Even with just 1/4 cup of sugar, these Peaches and Cream Donuts are perfectly sweet. Blogger and nutritionist Miryam of Eat Good 4 Life swears your kids will think they're eating the real thing.
Calories: 177
Cinnamon "Sugar" Mini Donuts
Warm out of the oven, these Cinnamon Sugar Mini Donuts are simply irresistible. Made to please your diet and your taste buds, they take no more than 20 minutes to make.
Calories: 103
Healthy Pumpkin Donut
With their brilliant golden-orange color, moist texture, and delightful pumpkin flavor, this baked Healthy Pumpkin Donut recipe is perfect for all the times you've wanted a quick breakfast on the go.
Calories: 90
Baked Blueberry Donuts
This all-star, easy-to-follow, Baked Blueberry Donut recipe will quickly become the most requested thing for breakfast in your house. With their moist, gooey texture, these doughnuts are just the right amount of indulgence.
Calories: 90
Low Carb Krispy Kreme Donut
This gluten-free, grain-free, low-carb, high-protein, nearly fat-free Krispy Kreme Donut recipe is the closest you're ever going to get the real deal, while still being healthy. Fluffy and dense, they're a great way to get anyone out of bed in the morning.
Calories: 110
Baked Buttermilk Donuts
These Baked Buttermilk Donuts are simply delish! Easy to make, you can glaze them with lemon, chocolate, chocolate swirl, or cinnamon and serve for breakfast, brunch, or a sweet treat.
Calories: 140
Mini Protein Donuts
This healthy recipe incorporates protein pancake mix into the batter for an added energy boost. Enjoy these doughnuts for breakfast or even as a pre-workout snack.
Calories 50