Delicious Homemade Donut Recipes

By Faith Brar
June 03, 2016
These low-cal treats are a healthier way to indulge your doughnut craving
Start Slideshow

1 of 15

The Healthy Donut

Credit: Brit + Co

Sprinkles make everything better, especially on National Doughnut Day. You can easily get your fix with this Healthy Donut recipe. Swap out all-purpose flour for spelt and garbanzo bean flour, which is loaded with fiber and will keep you fuller longer. Whole eggs are replaced by egg whites, sugar and butter usage is minimal, and the donuts themselves are baked rather than fried. Overall, it's a pretty healthy concoction.

Calories: 130

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Skinny Homemade Baked Donuts

Credit: Skinny Sweet Moments

Sink your teeth into this golden-brown dessert without feeling guilty. By substituting healthier ingredients, this Skinny Homemade Donuts recipe yields about 12 doughnuts, each packed with less than a gram of fat. The best part? You can choose from three different kinds of glazed toppings. Yum!

Calories: 60

3 of 15

Gluten-Free Strawberries 'n' Cream Donuts

Credit: Cotter Crunch

It might be tough to believe, but this delicious concoction actually has more health benefits than your average energy bar. These blender-baked donuts (yes, you read that right) are deceptively easy to make and are the perfect sweet treat for hot summer days.

Calories: 212

Advertisement

4 of 15

Cinnamon Sugar Donuts

Credit: Flora and Fauna

You really can't go wrong when it comes to Cinnamon Sugar Donuts. Topped with chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, or coconut icing, these delicious (and healthy) treats won't disappoint.

Calories: 170

5 of 15

Skinny Vanilla Bean Donuts

Credit: Skinny Fork

Bursting in vanilla bean perfection, these Skinny Vanilla Bean Donuts are pretty much guilt-free. You can have two for under 240 calories! The batter is made up of fat- and sugar-free ingredients that are then baked, instead of fried—resulting in a low-cal but extremely satisfying dessert.

Calories: 118.6

6 of 15

Glazed Protein Donuts

Credit: Protein Cakery

Whip up these Glazed Protein Donuts in less than 30 minutes. They taste just like the cakey ones you love from your favorite bakery; all you need is some whey protein concentrate, baking powder, coconut flour, egg whites, nutmeg, and coconut oil.

Calories: 67

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 15

Toasted Coconut & Chocolate Chunk Banana Bread Donut

Credit: Nutritionist In The Kitchen

Partly covered in a silky smooth chocolate glaze, these Toasted Coconut and Chocolate Chunk Banana Bread Donuts make for an indulgent breakfast treat. With healthy omega-rich fats, all-natural sugars, and lots of protein, this delicious treat will have you feeling satisfied all day long.

Calories: 190

8 of 15

Vegan Maple Donuts

Credit: Fo Reals Life

These ultra yummy, moist, no-fat-added vegan maple donuts will immediately satisfy your craving for something sweet. Each batch makes 12 large doughnuts that are high in both fiber and protein.

Calories: 167

9 of 15

Peaches and Cream Donuts

Credit: Eat Good 4 Life

Even with just 1/4 cup of sugar, these Peaches and Cream Donuts are perfectly sweet. Blogger and nutritionist Miryam of Eat Good 4 Life swears your kids will think they're eating the real thing.

Calories: 177

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 15

Cinnamon "Sugar" Mini Donuts

Credit: The Low Carb Diet

Warm out of the oven, these Cinnamon Sugar Mini Donuts are simply irresistible. Made to please your diet and your taste buds, they take no more than 20 minutes to make.

Calories: 103

11 of 15

Healthy Pumpkin Donut

Credit: Tessa The Domestic Diva

With their brilliant golden-orange color, moist texture, and delightful pumpkin flavor, this baked Healthy Pumpkin Donut recipe is perfect for all the times you've wanted a quick breakfast on the go.

Calories: 90

12 of 15

Baked Blueberry Donuts

Credit: Weelicious

This all-star, easy-to-follow, Baked Blueberry Donut recipe will quickly become the most requested thing for breakfast in your house. With their moist, gooey texture, these doughnuts are just the right amount of indulgence.

Calories: 90

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 15

Low Carb Krispy Kreme Donut

Credit: Foodie Fiasco

This gluten-free, grain-free, low-carb, high-protein, nearly fat-free Krispy Kreme Donut recipe is the closest you're ever going to get the real deal, while still being healthy. Fluffy and dense, they're a great way to get anyone out of bed in the morning.

Calories: 110

14 of 15

Baked Buttermilk Donuts

Credit: Health

These Baked Buttermilk Donuts are simply delish! Easy to make, you can glaze them with lemon, chocolate, chocolate swirl, or cinnamon and serve for breakfast, brunch, or a sweet treat.

Calories: 140

15 of 15

Mini Protein Donuts

Credit: I Heart Vegetables

This healthy recipe incorporates protein pancake mix into the batter for an added energy boost. Enjoy these doughnuts for breakfast or even as a pre-workout snack.

Calories 50

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Faith Brar