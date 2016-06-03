Sprinkles make everything better, especially on National Doughnut Day. You can easily get your fix with this Healthy Donut recipe. Swap out all-purpose flour for spelt and garbanzo bean flour, which is loaded with fiber and will keep you fuller longer. Whole eggs are replaced by egg whites, sugar and butter usage is minimal, and the donuts themselves are baked rather than fried. Overall, it's a pretty healthy concoction.

Calories: 130