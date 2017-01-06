A Delta Flight Attendant Told This Mom Her Crying Baby Had to Leave First Class

Your first time on a plane can be downright terrifying, especially if there's turbulence involved. While most adults would handle the stress and anxiety with a few deep breaths and maybe some soothing music, infants and toddlers have a tendency to, understandably, cry out loud. As was the case with popular fashion blogger Arielle Noa Charnas's 9-month-old daughter, Ruby, on a Delta flight from New York to Los Angeles.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Charnas explained that she and her husband had specifically paid for the spacious first class seats so that Ruby could lie down in case she got upset. But after a few minutes of crying, Charnas explained on Instagram that a flight attendant approached and asked her to move the baby to the back of the plane, "as if the people in the back didn't matter." Not only that, but the attendant explained that her request was a result of "a lot of complaints" and that the noise was "upsetting other first class passengers."

Feeling cornered, Charnas began crying herself. She admitted to feeling "stressed and anxious," but refused to move from her seat. "Instead of the stewardess being helpful and compassionate, she... made the situation worse," she wrote.

After ten minutes of crying and screaming, Charnas said her daughter finally fell asleep for the duration of the flight.

In her post, Charnas asked her followers for their opinion since she didn't know "what's right and wrong while flying with a baby." Most of the comments sided with her outrage and expressed concern for such poor customer service. "Hope this brings awareness [because] I know plenty of moms who fear traveling with their little ones," one user wrote. "They have no right asking [you] to move out of first class. It was paid for!" said another.

In a statement released to People, a Delta spokesperson commented on the incident and said: "Delta flight attendants are trained to provide safe transport and excellent customers service. We fully support all passengers traveling in the class of service for which they've paid."