Ever since she was diagnosed with endometriosis last year, Halsey has been very outspoken about her illness and the difficulties that come with it. Joining celebrities like Lena Dunham and Daisy Ridley, the "Closer" singer has urged women to seek treatment to help get relief from this rarely-talked-about health issue.

On Friday, the 22-year-old shared a powerful and inspiring message with her fans after undergoing multiple surgeries to help treat the condition.

"Today I braved multiple terrifying surgeries," they captioned a photo of themself lying in a hospital bed. "The most important of which being the surgery that would hopefully treat my endometriosis. For those of you who have followed this battle of mine or who may suffer with it yourself, you know the extremes to which it can be mentally exhausting and physically painful."

"...I'm in total agony right now," she confesses. "But in my recovery I am thinking of all of you and how you give me the strength and stamina to power through and prosper. If you suffer from chronic pain or a debilitating disease please know that I have found time to live a crazy, wild, rewarding life AND balance my treatment and I hope so much in my heart that you can too."

We all know that period pains are no joke-but endometriosis can take that pain to a whole other level. The one in 10 women who suffer from this disease have tissues similar to the lining of a woman's uterus, but they're found elsewhere in the body-either floating around or attaching itself to other internal organs. Every month, the body still tries to shed this tissue, causing horribly painful cramps throughout the abdomen. Endometriosis can even cause fertility problems which are why some women are unaware they even have the disorder until they try to get pregnant and have a tough time. (Read: How Much Pelvic Pain Is Normal for Menstrual Cramps?)