These Diverse Models Are Proof Fashion Photography Can Be Unretouched Glory

Now however, the All Woman Project is trying to bring women of all different sizes, ages and ethnic backgrounds together for one of the most diverse displays of feminine beauty we've seen yet. The editorial, video and social media project was founded by British model Charli Howard. You might remember that Howard previously made headlines after she was fired from her modeling agency for being "too big." At the time, she was just a size 2.

After moving to a new agency, Howard met Clémentine Desseaux, a blogger who focuses on body-positivity, and the duo decided to embark on this new journey together.

"We couldn't understand why straight and plus-size models aren't featured together more in shoots and campaigns," Howard tells Vogue in an exclusive interview.

The campaign itself features Howard and Desseaux, along with eight other models, including body-positivity activists Iskara Lawrence and Barbie Ferreira. None of the pictures in the photo shoot have been retouched, yet every woman looks confident, powerful and totally gorgeous.

"We grew up uneasy with our bodies and thinking that we had to change them to make them better," Desseaux says. "We wanted to show that we're beyond what the media is saying-we are all beautiful, all worthy, and all women."

What makes the All Woman Project even more exceptional is that each participant is an active contributor to the conversation about diversity in fashion. All the models are body-positivity activits –– photographers Heather Hazzan and Lily Cummings are both curve models, and videographer Olimpia Valli Fassi is an influential women's rights activist. Seriously, these women are the ultimate #squadgoals.

Together these women are hoping to start a dialogue about diversity in fashion all around the world, and they are encouraging all of us to do the same. "If two models with close-to-no budget but a lot of vision can pull this together to make a change, everyone can do it," says Desseaux. "It is possible to make this world a better place. We can accomplish so much by just believing in ourselves. We just want more women to do the same."

The change starts with you.