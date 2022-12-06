Amazon Shoppers Swear These TikTok-Viral Trousers Feel 'as Comfy as Sweatpants'

Reviewers call them their “most comfortable and most complimented” pants.

By
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Published on December 6, 2022

Tronjori-Pants
Amazon.

As much as it pains this leggings-all-day girlie to say, actual pants are a must for the office — especially during the winter. Nothing excites me less than pulling on a pair of dressy trousers, which is why I’m always seeking out options that are versatile, flattering, and most importantly, extremely comfortable. Anyone who hates feeling squeezed by stiff fabric and form-fitting silhouettes knows this trifecta isn’t always easy to find. Luckily, TikTokers have discovered a super cute pair that’s both work appropriate and, in the words of one Amazon shopper, “as comfortable as sweatpants.”

The Tronjori Palazzo Pants were first popularized as an affordable dupe for the wildly popular Aritzia Effortless Pants on TikTok. However, due to their timeless style and ultra-soft texture, they’ve gone on to acquire a celebrity status of their own. “If you’re curvy like I am, and you’re trying to find trousers that fit both your waist and your thighs, then you should definitely get this pair,” raved creator @laur.oliviah, explaining that the super stretchy pants have deep pockets and are opaque enough to hide brightly colored underwear. (BTW: Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 list features a cozy spanx set that’s ‘light as air.’)

Tronjori Women High Waist Casual Wide Leg Long Palazzo Pants Trousers Regular Size

Amazon

Buy It: Tronjori Palazzo Pants, from $40, amazon.com

Best of all, thousands of shoppers on Amazon — more than 7,400, to be exact — confirm that they’re worth the hype; they’re even the site’s best-selling women’s casual pants. One reviewer dubbed the flowy pair their “most comfortable and most complimented” pants. “I lost count on how many colors I bought in these,” raved another fan, adding that they’re “super easy to dress up or down.” A third shopper also noted that they’re “hyper comfy” and “so easy to wash.” (Pssst: These Jennifer Lopez-approved faux leather pants are secretly really comfortable.)

When the weather gets cold, wearing anything that doesn’t make you feel cozy and relaxed simply isn’t an option, even at the office. Shop these viral trousers for just $34 at Amazon

