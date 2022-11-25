Shoppers Over 65 Saw ‘Fantastic’ Results After Using This Anti-Aging Cream for One Week — and It’s 30% Off

A good night cream that leaves your skin soft and plump isn’t easy to find. Even harder to locate are those that address tougher skin issues, like wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, and dry skin. As the start of winter draws closer, it's especially important to prioritize this moisture-restoring step in your routine and choose the right product for the job — that’s why so many shoppers have turned to the Tula Overnight Repair Treatment, which is now 30 percent off as part of the brand’s sitewide Black Friday sale.



If you’re not already familiar with the beauty editor-love brand, Tula, here’s what you need to know: Centered on creating gentle but effective treatments for all skin types, this clean beauty line harnesses the power of probiotics. “On top of the skin's physical barrier is a layer of diverse microorganisms called the microbiome that helps keep the complexion clear and radiant," dermatologist Rhonda Klein MD previously explained to Shape. The Overnight Repair Treatment, which contains these microorganisms, improves barrier function and leaves your skin glowing. What’s more, this anti-aging cream includes exfoliating Alpha Hydroxy Acids (better known as AHAs), which fade dark marks, hyperpigmentation, and fine lines. Finally, this treatment gives skin a boost of brightening vitamin C, known for its ability to reverse the aging effects of sun damage.

Tula



Buy It: Tula Overnight Repair Treatment, $48 (was $68), tula.com



Shoppers attest to these claims: “I have been using this product for about four weeks and I’ve noticed smoother skin, diminished lines, and wrinkles,” wrote one reviewer. Another shopper over 65 called the results “fantastic” after just one week of use, and added that they now “wake up with well-hydrated skin.” A third called it a “life saver” for dry and sensitive skin.



Black Friday sales only come once a year, and now is the best time to take advantage of this rare Tula sale. Scoop up a bottle (or two) of this best-selling night cream to keep your skin looking glowy and fresh all winter.