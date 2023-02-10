Tula’s On-Sale Skincare Bundles Include Editor-Loved Best-Sellers for Brighter, Smoother Skin

Shop these probiotic-packed formulas.

By Chloe Irving
Published on February 10, 2023

Tula-Bundle-Sale
Tula.

As a beauty writer, I’ve had the opportunity to test out hundreds of hair, skin, and makeup brands in the past year. In spite of this, there’s one skincare line that my fellow editors and I continuously rave about: Tula. The company’s moisturizers, serums, and sunscreens are packed with barrier-strengthening probiotics, and gave my complexion a plump, dewy “glass skin” look before that even became a TikTok trend. Unfortunately for my budget, my Tula favorites are a bit pricey, which is why I’m constantly looking out for their money-saving bundles and sales. For instance, in honor of Valentine's Day, the brand is coupling up its bestsellers for 14 percent off their individual prices.

Tula The Glow Beaus

Tula / Ulta

The Glow Beaus duo is composed of two formulas that have seriously transformed my dull skin: The Rose Glow and Get It eye balm and Daily sunscreen gel. The former defeats puffiness with hydrating hyaluronic acid while minimizing dark circles over time with brightening caffeine. The latter protects your face from sun damage while giving your complexion a healthy glow. Thanks to an addition of probiotics, this non-comedogenic SPF actually helps to prevent acne, a huge plus for my blemish-prone skin. 

Buy It: The Glow Beaus, $61 (was $70), tula.com

A Pore-fect Match

Tula

The Pore-fect Match bundle is all about giving your face a smooth, texture-free finish — just in time for a February 14 outing. Start with the So Poreless scrub to freshen up your complexion with pore-clearing lactic acid and dead skin-exfoliating volcanic sand. Follow it up with the Balancing Act toner pads to gently minimize the appearance of pores with witch hazel while keeping skin calm with soothing mint

Buy It: The Pore-fect Match, $61 (was $70), tula.com

The Popular Pair

Tula

Another steal worth noting is the Popular Pair which, as the name suggests, is made up of two shopper-adored must haves. The Glow and Get It eye balm became internet famous for its cooling, softening effects, and one reviewer over 50 swears it makes a “noticeable difference” in fine lines. The other half of the duo, Tula’s Hydrating Day and Night cream, uses squalane and peptides to firm and illuminate tired, dry skin.

Buy It: The Popular Pair, $73 (was $84), tula.com

Tula The Ageless Admirers

Ulta

Finally, when it comes to tackling wrinkles, it can be hard to know where to start. The Ageless Admirers duo makes creating a routine simpler by pairing two anti-aging formulas that work in tandem to reduce the appearance of fine lines and deep wrinkles without irritating your skin. The Beauty Sleep Overnight Repair treatment pairs AHA with vitamin C to reverse the aging effects of UV damage overnight. Meanwhile, the Pro-Ferm Overnight Complex, a thick cream that restores plumpness to the easily-dried skin around your eyes with soothing chamomile and bakuchiol, a gentler alternative to retinol. 

Buy It: The Ageless Admirers, $114 (was $132), tula.com

These are just a handful of the 10 sets Tula created to get your skin into shape before Valentines Day. Shop all of the Power Couples bundles while they’re on sale through February 14. 

