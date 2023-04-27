Night Shift Nurses Say This "Cooling and Awakening" Eye Balm Is "Necessary" for Concealing Under-Eye Bags

It’s hard to keep your skin looking and feeling refreshed while working long shifts. Nurses know this challenge all too well — after all, they’re often on their feet for 12-plus hours per day and work in super fast-paced environments providing essential care to patients. Who wouldn’t struggle with under-eye bags after all of that hard work? That’s why we trust their recommendations when it comes to under-eye products, like the Tula Chrome Rose Glow Cooling and Brightening Eye Balm, which one nurse says “has a wonderful cooling and awakening [effect].”

Tula

Buy It: Tula Chrome Rose Glow Cooling and Brightening Eye Balm, $34, tula.com

The Tula Rose Glow Cooling and Brightening Eye Balm is made with glow-enhancing rosewater and rosehip oil alongside hyaluronic acid, caffeine, probiotic extracts, watermelon, apple, and blueberry. This hydrating formula reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes. Plus, it’s suitable for all skin types, including both sensitive and mature skin.

Per the brand, the balm wears well under or over makeup and can be used as a highlighter for a rosy, glowy finish that stays on all day (or night) long. One nurse also said that they put this on without makeup and their “dark circles are hidden,” even without concealer. Another said that they put it in their work bag and apply it for an “instant pick me up.”

One reviewer even shared that a nurse recommended this product to her. “She works 12 hour shifts,” the reviewer shared, noticing she “seemed wide awake” and “had a glow about her.” The reviewer said they took the nurse’s recommendation and bought the product, which “worked like a charm.” Even a night-shift nurse confirmed that this balm is “necessary for under eye bags.”

Even if you’re not working 12-hour shifts and tending to patients all day, Tula’s Cooling and Brightening Eye Balm can help minimize your eye bags and give you a refreshed glow. The chrome rose glow eye balm is a special edition pick exclusively available for Tula 24-7 Rewards members — but don’t worry, there is no cost to join Tula’s rewards program, all you need to add is your name and email address to become a member.

Grab the limited edition Tula Chrome Rose Glow Cooling and Brightening Eye Balm today to say goodbye to tired eye and dark eye bags.

