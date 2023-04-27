Beauty Eyes Night Shift Nurses Say This "Cooling and Awakening" Eye Balm Is "Necessary" for Concealing Under-Eye Bags One nurse even said it “works miracles” on tired eyes. By Kaylyn McKenna Kaylyn McKenna Kaylyn McKenna is a freelance beauty and wellness writer whose work has been published in Forbes, CBS News, and other digital publications. She carefully tests every product that she reviews and scours the web to find the best deals. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on April 27, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Courtesy of Tula. It’s hard to keep your skin looking and feeling refreshed while working long shifts. Nurses know this challenge all too well — after all, they’re often on their feet for 12-plus hours per day and work in super fast-paced environments providing essential care to patients. Who wouldn’t struggle with under-eye bags after all of that hard work? That’s why we trust their recommendations when it comes to under-eye products, like the Tula Chrome Rose Glow Cooling and Brightening Eye Balm, which one nurse says “has a wonderful cooling and awakening [effect].” Tula Buy It: Tula Chrome Rose Glow Cooling and Brightening Eye Balm, $34, tula.com The Tula Rose Glow Cooling and Brightening Eye Balm is made with glow-enhancing rosewater and rosehip oil alongside hyaluronic acid, caffeine, probiotic extracts, watermelon, apple, and blueberry. This hydrating formula reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes. Plus, it’s suitable for all skin types, including both sensitive and mature skin. Per the brand, the balm wears well under or over makeup and can be used as a highlighter for a rosy, glowy finish that stays on all day (or night) long. One nurse also said that they put this on without makeup and their “dark circles are hidden,” even without concealer. Another said that they put it in their work bag and apply it for an “instant pick me up.” One reviewer even shared that a nurse recommended this product to her. “She works 12 hour shifts,” the reviewer shared, noticing she “seemed wide awake” and “had a glow about her.” The reviewer said they took the nurse’s recommendation and bought the product, which “worked like a charm.” Even a night-shift nurse confirmed that this balm is “necessary for under eye bags.” Even if you’re not working 12-hour shifts and tending to patients all day, Tula’s Cooling and Brightening Eye Balm can help minimize your eye bags and give you a refreshed glow. The chrome rose glow eye balm is a special edition pick exclusively available for Tula 24-7 Rewards members — but don’t worry, there is no cost to join Tula’s rewards program, all you need to add is your name and email address to become a member. Grab the limited edition Tula Chrome Rose Glow Cooling and Brightening Eye Balm today to say goodbye to tired eye and dark eye bags. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit Shop More Shape-Approved Picks Nurses Say This Wireless Bra Provides the ‘Perfect’ Support for ‘Long Night Shifts’ — and It’s 60% Off Shoppers with ‘Very Demanding’ Jobs Say These $17 Compression Sleeves Provide 'Support and Relief' Nurses Are Replacing Sneakers With Amazon’s Top-Selling Loafers That Stay Comfy Through 12-Hour Shifts