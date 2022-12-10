Beauty Skin Care Shoppers Swear This Best-Selling Serum Fades Stubborn Age Spots 'In Less Than a Month' Even skeptics are impressed by the anti-aging results of this Tula serum. By Chloe Irving Chloe Irving Instagram Chloe is a beauty and wellness e-commerce writer at InStyle and Shape where she pitches and writes shopping stories on fitness, skincare, and hair care. Chloe began her career in media as Shape's editorial assistant in 2021. Since then, she's covered a wide range of topics in the wellness and beauty categories, and has published stories in Health, PEOPLE, Shape, and InStyle.Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, she received her bachelor's degree from Brown University in 2021. As a commerce writer, she loves researching and testing products, interviewing experts, and closely following TikTok and Instagram to stay on top of trends and celebrity happenings.Chloe has a special place in her heart for running shoes and SPF. Outside of writing, you can find her trying out a new workout class, hosting a movie night, or reciting jokes she heard on TikTok. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on December 10, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Courtesy of Tula. If you’ve ever googled “probiotic skincare,” you’re definitely already aware of beauty editor-loved beauty brand, Tula. Centered on incorporating barrier-restoring microorganisms into every product, this line of face washes, toners, and moisturizes has won fans for its ability to treat issues ranging from acne to wrinkles with nourishing formulas. When it comes to fading age spots and hyperpigmentation, notoriously tricky issues to tackle, reviewers call Tula’s best-selling vitamin C serum “a game changer.” Created to promote a healthy, luminous complexion, the Brightening Treatment Drops Triple Vitamin C Serum harnesses the power of antioxidants, which, according to a previous interview with dermatologist Dr. Geeta Yadav, “combats oxidative stress, protecting your skin against damaging free radicals.” In other words, this powerful ingredient reverses some of the visible effects of sun damage like dull skin, fine lines, and of course, dark spots. In addition to probiotics, the serum also contains prebiotics, which improves microorganism’s ability to smooth and clear up skin. (Pssst: One Shape editor gets compliments on her skin every time she uses this pore-minimizing treatment.) Tula Buy It: Tula Brightening Treatment Drops Triple Vitamin C Serum, $56, tula.com “My dark spots are disappearing and my skin is glowing,” wrote one fan, adding that their “complexion looks a lot better than it used to.” Another shopper saw their age spots fade “in less than a month” and noted that it “soaks into the skin very quickly.” A third person, who tried 20 similar products “to no avail,” raved that the serum “actually works” on hyperpigmentation. “When you wake up every morning and see that your dark spots are slowly fading, just kiss your bottle of Tula Vitamin C,” they remarked. (BTW: Shoppers are calling these wrinkle-smoothing patches a Botox alternative.) Hyperpigmentation and other signs of aging can be incredibly frustrating to deal with, but using the right ingredients can make a world of difference. Score a bottle of this shopper-loved serum to start seeing the results for yourself. Shop More Shape-Approved Beauty: I Only Wash My Hair Twice a Week, Thanks to the Verb Volume Dry Texture Spray Hailey Bieber Recommends This Ultra-Hydrating Moisturizer for ‘Dewy, Glowy, Yummy’ Skin This $13 Treatment Makes an Enormous Difference In My Cystic Acne Within 2 Days Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit