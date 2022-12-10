Shoppers Swear This Best-Selling Serum Fades Stubborn Age Spots 'In Less Than a Month'

If you’ve ever googled “probiotic skincare,” you’re definitely already aware of beauty editor-loved beauty brand, Tula. Centered on incorporating barrier-restoring microorganisms into every product, this line of face washes, toners, and moisturizes has won fans for its ability to treat issues ranging from acne to wrinkles with nourishing formulas.

When it comes to fading age spots and hyperpigmentation, notoriously tricky issues to tackle, reviewers call Tula’s best-selling vitamin C serum “a game changer.” Created to promote a healthy, luminous complexion, the Brightening Treatment Drops Triple Vitamin C Serum harnesses the power of antioxidants, which, according to a previous interview with dermatologist Dr. Geeta Yadav, “combats oxidative stress, protecting your skin against damaging free radicals.” In other words, this powerful ingredient reverses some of the visible effects of sun damage like dull skin, fine lines, and of course, dark spots. In addition to probiotics, the serum also contains prebiotics, which improves microorganism’s ability to smooth and clear up skin. (Pssst: One Shape editor gets compliments on her skin every time she uses this pore-minimizing treatment.)

Buy It: Tula Brightening Treatment Drops Triple Vitamin C Serum, $56, tula.com

“My dark spots are disappearing and my skin is glowing,” wrote one fan, adding that their “complexion looks a lot better than it used to.” Another shopper saw their age spots fade “in less than a month” and noted that it “soaks into the skin very quickly.” A third person, who tried 20 similar products “to no avail,” raved that the serum “actually works” on hyperpigmentation. “When you wake up every morning and see that your dark spots are slowly fading, just kiss your bottle of Tula Vitamin C,” they remarked. (BTW: Shoppers are calling these wrinkle-smoothing patches a Botox alternative.)

Hyperpigmentation and other signs of aging can be incredibly frustrating to deal with, but using the right ingredients can make a world of difference. Score a bottle of this shopper-loved serum to start seeing the results for yourself.