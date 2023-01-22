Beauty This Serum and Moisturizer Duo Is My Secret to Achieving a Natural ‘Glazed Donut’ Complexion Yes, I did just compare my skin to Hailey Bieber’s. By Christina Oehler Christina Oehler Christina Oehler has been a beauty commerce editor for InStyle.com and Shape.com since July 2022. She's previously worked at brands like Brides, Health, and Verywell Health. Her work has appeared on a variety of publications and websites, including Harper's Bazaar, Elle, and Marie Claire.Christina has a degree in news-editorial journalism from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She also has a RYT-200 certification. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on January 22, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Courtesy of Tula. Can I let you in on a secret? Despite being a beauty editor, I never paid much attention to the products I used on my skin — that is, until recently. I was preoccupied with my hair care obsession, focusing on testing every product under the sun to treat my androgenetic alopecia, so my skin health always took a back seat while I prioritized the quality of my mane. Sure, I always opted for gentle, hydrating, anti-acne formulas, and had a general idea of the most effective, popular brands on the market, but I had only skimmed the surface at that point. It wasn’t until trying Tula’s Wake Up and Glow Vitamin C Brightening Kit that I did a total 180 and started putting my skin’s health first. Tula Wake Up and Glow Vitamin C Brightening Kit Key Features: How I tested: I used the duo, which consists of the Bright Start Moisturizer and Brightening Treatment Drops Vitamin C Serum, in my morning skincare routine for about six months, but saw a change in my complexion within weeks. Perfect for: Anyone with dry, dull skin that needs a brightening boost, especially in their morning skincare routine. It’s also great for anyone with acne-prone skin, as it doesn’t clog pores or leave behind an oily residue, and it minimizes dark spots and acne scars. What you’ll love: The brightening drops don’t have that typical sticky feel like most serums on the market, and both the formulas have a slight fruity-and-floral scent that smells clean without feeling overwhelming or adding irritation. Plus, both products come in pretty, pastel blue packaging with easy-to-use applicators, so they look great on your bathroom shelves. Keep in mind: The results of this skincare duo are subtle; don’t expect to wake up with wrinkle-free, flawless skin overnight. The combo builds on itself, brightening and hydrating the skin with every use. Key ingredients: Probiotic extracts, prebiotics, a triple vitamin C complex, Japanese mandarin, and hyaluronic acid. Courtesy of Tula. Buy It: Tula Wake Up and Glow Vitamin C Brightening Kit, $88, tula.com Tula Wake Up and Glow Vitamin C Brightening Kit Review: I first discovered the Brightening Kit duo the same way most people discover new skincare products: stealing a squeeze or two from my friend’s bathroom collection (if you’re reading this, I owe you). Let me set the scene for you: Late last summer, I spent a day dehydrating my skin in a chlorine-filled pool followed by hours in direct sunlight, so by the time I showered that evening, my skin was begging me for any kind of moisture. That’s when I spotted Tula’s Bright Start Moisturizer on a shelf in my friend’s bathroom. Given the fact that she has a natural complexion so flawless it looks photoshopped, I decided to steal a dollop of the moisturizer to give it a quick test run on my face. You know those skincare commercials that give a magnified, close-up animation of a hydrating product soaking into the skin? I felt like I was in one of those ads: After feeling dry and flaky all day, my dry face texture turned moist and supple within seconds; the sensation was virtually instantaneous. It was clear that my old moisturizer would simply no longer cut it. I went to order my own tub of the brightening formula and stumbled across the two-in-one, Wake Up and Glow Vitamin C Brightening Kit, which includes both the Bright Start Moisturizer and Brightening Treatment Drops Vitamin C Serum. If the moisturizer alone had me under its spell, there wasn’t a doubt in my mind that the brightening drops would render the same reaction. I ordered the duo, and lo and behold, I was right. After about a week of consistent daily use — which involved gently massaging the serum into my skin post-cleanse and following it up with a few pumps of the moisturizer — I could actually feel a change in my skin texture. What was once dry, cracked, and often bumpy, was now soft and smooth. Within a month of use, it was obvious that its brightening and spot-erasing properties were effective. My acne scars from decades of picking at breakouts were disappearing, and my often red, inflamed T-zone (which IMO, resembled the sickly pink skin of a newborn mouse) diminished into an even, healthy- (and human-) looking skin tone. My skin is so glowy and supple, I can’t help but feel like Hailey Bieber in a TikTok tutorial when I apply it every morning — and not to compare myself to the beauty G.O.A.T., but it’s actually given me a natural, “glazed donut” complexion. Dozens of five-star reviews from people of all ages with a variety of skin types echo my experiences with the kit. If your skin is thirsting for hydration or just needs a little bit of zhuzh, start by adding the Wake Up and Glow Vitamin C Brightening Kit to your routine. I have a funny feeling it won’t be long before it earns its permanent place in your medicine cabinet, too. Was this page helpful? 