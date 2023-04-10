News and Trends Interviews The Internet-Famous Skincare Product Tunde Oyeneyin Never Goes to the Gym Without Plus, 9 other essentials the Peloton star always keeps in her gym bag. By Kristen Geil Kristen Geil Instagram As the Senior Fitness Editor at Shape, Kristen oversees the Fitness category and covers workout trends, exercise tips, recovery, and more. Previously, Kristen was the Chief Content Officer at aSweatLife.com, where she led content and editorial strategy. She has experience in copywriting and digital marketing, and she's an award-winning freelancer who works with B2C clients in health and wellness. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on April 10, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Shape / Marcus Millan As a former makeup artist, Peloton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin knows a thing or two about beauty products. Known for rocking a glam lip during her grueling cycling classes, the author of Speak: Find Your Voice, Trust Your Gut, and Get from Where You Are to Where You Want to Be teaches up to 8 classes per week. In between, Oyeneyin complements her teaching by working out on her own, whether that’s a strength training set she programmed herself or a Pilates class (“I’ve secretly, quietly loved Pilates for a very long time,” she dishes). The Best Pilates Mats You Can Buy (And No, They're Not the Same As Yoga Mats) Oyeneyin balances her active lifestyle and her post-workout skin-care routine by relying on products that highlight her favorite parts of herself, rather than trying to “fix” something. “I don’t have skin concerns, I have skin focuses — and I say the word focus intentionally,” she says. “As women, a lot of times we take off all our makeup and start picking ourselves apart.” Instead, she uses her pre- and post-workout routine as a chance for self-love and appreciation. “As I’m putting my skincare on, rather than thinking ‘Oh my God, I want to hide this thing,’ I look and say ‘Wow, my skin looks really plush today, I want it to look even more hydrated so I’m going to put this moisturizer on,’” she describes. “I’m 37 years old and I’m in the best relationship with my skin and myself.” Here’s what Oyeneyin keeps in her gym bag to help her feel her best, whether she’s prepping for an outdoor run or washing her face after an extra-sweaty studio class. 01 of 10 Supergoop! Play Everyday Lotion, SPF 50 with Sunflower Extract Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Dermstore Buy on Supergoop.com Even on days she’s not running outside, Oyeneyin is a sunscreen devotee. “Supergoop! SPF 50 is an absolute must,” she gushes. “I’m an absolute SPF junkie. Lather me in all the SPF, protect the skin forever.” The Play Everyday Lotion is an especially great choice for her active lifestyle since it’s water- and sweat-resistant for 80 minutes. Plus, the sunflower extract is hydrating and fast-absorbing — so it doesn’t leave a white cast. I'm an SPF Newbie, But This Supergoop Sunscreen Is Already My Favorite 02 of 10 LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Sephora Buy on Laneige.com Whatever you do, do NOT buy this product, begs Oyeneyin. Kidding, not really. “I've been using the LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm forever, and TikTok got a hold of it and now you can never find it at Sephora.” It’s ultra-hydrating (thanks to shea butter) and has a glossy finish. The squeezable tube is easy to stash and apply on the go, and it comes in fruit-inspired flavors (think: berry, peach, and grapefruit, Oyeneyin’s favorite) to make you want to pucker up daily. 03 of 10 SkinCeuticals Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier Dermstore Buy on Dermstore Buy on Skinceuticals.com Buy on Bluemercury.com Lately, Oyeneyin is all about hyaluronic acid for plump, hydrated skin. “Regardless of what moisturizer I’m wearing, the SkinCeuticals Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier goes on first.” Hyaluronic acid, ICYDK, is a humectant, meaning it draws moisture to the skin and keeps skin hydrated even longer. 04 of 10 Tatcha The Water Cream Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Tatcha.com Buy on Sephora Oyeneyin isn’t a moisturizer loyalist, but she finds herself turning to Tatcha The Water Cream frequently. “It really depends on what my skin needs,” she notes, adding that The Water Cream is a great choice for minimizing pores. Bonus: It’s oil-free, making it ideal for acne-prone skin. 05 of 10 Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel Pads Sephora Buy on Amazon Buy on Drdennisgross.com Buy on Sephora “These are life-changing,” Oyeneyin emphasizes. “I swear by the original Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel Pads, I think they work better than the Extra Strength. They help with brightening and evening out your skin tone.” That’s likely due to the combo of lactic acid and AHA/glycolic acid — active ingredients that smooth texture, shrink the look of pores, and reduce the look of fine lines. 06 of 10 Tatcha The Camellia Cleansing Oil Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Sephora Buy on Tatcha.com After a long day of filming classes in the studio and fitting in her own workouts, Oyeneyin’s skin needs a deep cleanse to fully refresh her face. “After class, I am literally running to rinse my face with Tatcha The Camellia Cleansing Oil,” she confesses. This cleansing oil is a two-for-one: both a makeup remover and a cleanser, so it saves time as Oyeneyin gets changed and onto her next commitment. And because it’s an oil cleanser, it doesn’t strip her face and instead leaves skin silky smooth and hydrated. 07 of 10 The Pocket App Apple Buy on Getpocket.com Buy on Apple Buy on Google.com You won’t often find Oyeneyin, one of Pocket's Guest Curators, short of workout motivation, thanks to the Pocket app, which allows you to save anything you find online in one space. “Usually I have a podcast or quote, something I’ve saved on my phone that I can come back to,” she explains. “I get on that treadmill and I read that quote as my personal coach before I start my workout.” She also listens to podcasts as she runs, “fueling my body and my mind.” Outside of workouts, Oyeneyin uses Pocket to save recipes and then takes advantage of the app’s read-back feature to listen to her saved articles as she’s cooking. “It saves me time and keeps my peace of mind to know if I loved something that much, it’s saved in Pocket,” she says. (And if you want a sneak peek at how Oyeneyin makes the most of her downtime, you can learn more in her Pocket collection here). 08 of 10 Nike Metcon 8 Gym Shoes Nike Buy on Nike.com Buy on Nordstrom Oyeneyin is known for her challenging strength workouts (try her Arms with Tunde program if you dare), and to lift heavy, she needs a stable shoe. “I wear Nike Metcons if I’m lifting weights, and if I’m running, a Nike Flyknit running shoe - they move with my feet.” (Learn more about how to choose the right running shoe for you here.) 09 of 10 A-SHOC Accelerator Energy Drink Amazon Buy on Amazon Oyeneyin’s energy is all-natural, thanks to this natural energy drink, which she calls her “favorite.” With flavors like blue raspberry, acai berry, citrus ice, and fruit punch, the Accelerator drinks taste better than the sugar-laden drinks in a typical gas station aisle. They’re also free of sugar and chemical preservatives, with no artificial flavors or coloring. 10 of 10 Nike Yoga Zenvy Leggings Nike Buy on Nike.com When she’s not sporting her Peloton drip, you can find Oyeneyin in Nike’s yoga-specific activewear. “I really love Nike’s yoga line - it’s soft and buttery and comfortable and supportive,” she explains. “You don’t have to worry about the workout. The Nike Zenvy leggings don’t roll - they’re snug and stay in place, plus they feel like butter.” It’s easy to create a full matching set for a luxe, monochrome look that feels amazing on your body; just throw the Yoga Luxe cropped hoodie on top of the Alate Ellipse long-line sports bra, add the leggings, and you’re good to go. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit