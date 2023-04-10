The Internet-Famous Skincare Product Tunde Oyeneyin Never Goes to the Gym Without

As a former makeup artist, Peloton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin knows a thing or two about beauty products. Known for rocking a glam lip during her grueling cycling classes, the author of Speak: Find Your Voice, Trust Your Gut, and Get from Where You Are to Where You Want to Be teaches up to 8 classes per week. In between, Oyeneyin complements her teaching by working out on her own, whether that’s a strength training set she programmed herself or a Pilates class (“I’ve secretly, quietly loved Pilates for a very long time,” she dishes).

Oyeneyin balances her active lifestyle and her post-workout skin-care routine by relying on products that highlight her favorite parts of herself, rather than trying to “fix” something.

“I don’t have skin concerns, I have skin focuses — and I say the word focus intentionally,” she says. “As women, a lot of times we take off all our makeup and start picking ourselves apart.” Instead, she uses her pre- and post-workout routine as a chance for self-love and appreciation.

“As I’m putting my skincare on, rather than thinking ‘Oh my God, I want to hide this thing,’ I look and say ‘Wow, my skin looks really plush today, I want it to look even more hydrated so I’m going to put this moisturizer on,’” she describes. “I’m 37 years old and I’m in the best relationship with my skin and myself.”

Here’s what Oyeneyin keeps in her gym bag to help her feel her best, whether she’s prepping for an outdoor run or washing her face after an extra-sweaty studio class.