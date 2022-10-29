Shoppers Noticed ‘Significantly’ Thicker Hair After 2 Weeks of Using This Shampoo — and It's 33% Off

As someone who writes about beauty products everyday, I’m keenly aware of just how common hair loss is for people of all genders and ages. Factors that contribute to a thinning scalp are varied and complicated: Stress, aging, and genetics are among the most typical, but nutritional deficiencies and other underlying health issues can also play a role. To put it simply: excess shedding can be a difficult thing to remedy, but one great place to start is with your shampoo.

Most formulas are perfectly sufficient at cleansing dirt and oil from your scalp and strands, but some shampoos are created with the specific purpose of thickening and strengthening hair. Take the Ultrax Labs Hair Surge Shampoo, for instance: The shopper-loved hair wash utilizes the growth-promoting effects of caffeine and peppermint oil, two ingredients that stimulate blood flow to follicles. The shampoo also contains saw palmetto, a plant that, when applied topically, may block DHT, a hormone that’s linked to hair loss. (Pssst: Reese Witherspoon Used This Jennifer Garner-Approved Hair Strengthening Oil to Prep for the Emmys.)

Amazon

Buy It: Ultrax Labs Hair Surge Shampoo, $80 (was $120), amazon.com

Best of all, shoppers dealing with thinning manes confirm that it’s a “holy grail” product. One reviewer noted that after just two weeks of use, their hair grew “significantly” thicker and less prone to shedding. “There is an astounding amount of new growth,” added another fan, who also saw significant results after just a couple of weeks. A third shopper, who learned about the shampoo from their barber, said their bald patches “filled in noticeably” after two months of consistent use. (BTW: Shoppers with Damaged Hair Saw a 'Major Difference' After Just Weeks of Using This Repair Serum.)

No hair growth product is a true miracle or quick fix. However, with a little time and the right formula, regaining your hair’s fullness is certainly achievable. Shop the Ultrax Labs Hair Surge Shampoo while it’s 33 percent off at Amazon.

