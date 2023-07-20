Shoppers with Large Breasts Say This Supportive Sports Bra Is Comfy Enough to Sleep In, and It’s Just $14 Now

If you’re anything like me, your activewear drawer is probably filled with the same workout bras you’ve had for years. Consequently, if you’re anything like me, those same sports bras are probably starting to wear out. For people who work out a lot, especially those with big breasts, sports bras begin to lose their shape over time, leaving your boobs vulnerable to pain and (if left unchecked) drooping. However, investing in an updated collection seems unnecessarily costly.

Luckily, the Under Armour Crossback Sports Bra is just $14 on Amazon right now — 60 percent off from its original price. With crossover straps and a compressive band, this top provides medium support, making it a great option for jogging, cycling, strength training, and workout classes. Two removable cups offer even more support. The fabric stretches to your body, wicks away sweat, and maintains a firm structure while still remaining breathable. It's a very simple design, but checks all the boxes for comfort and stability.

Plus, shoppers of all breast sizes say that it stops the bounce during workouts. "It definitely holds the girls in place," wrote one shopper with DD cups who dubbed it sturdy and well-fitting. Another shopper with large breasts agreed that it "really supports everything" and "feels like a hug." "I'm literally never taking this off. I could sleep in it," they raved, adding that they've bought one in "every color." A third reviewer even went as far as to say that this bra is so comfortable, it "doesn't feel like you have anything on."

Those old bras you’ve been holding onto forever have served you well, but TBH, your boobs deserve an upgrade. Shop this Under Armour workout bra for just $14 while it’s on sale at Amazon.

