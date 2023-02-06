Shape Declared These Running Shoes the Best for Flat Feet, and They're Under $30 Right Now

From reaching new distances to smashing PRs, starting to run for the first time can be seriously rewarding. However, even new runners soon encounter a major obstacle in this seemingly minimalist sport: The high costs of quality running shoes. Purchasing new sneakers every 300 to 500 miles can start to cut into your budget. To make matters worse, athletes with problems like flat feet often need to compromise on price to find a shoe that meets their needs.

"Flat feet are very mobile in their bony structure, and they can be problematic because they are more likely to fatigue and break down due to imbalances and foot weakness," Lutz Klein M.D, a podiatrist and founder of insole brand Currex previously told Shape. Without proper support, running, walking, and standing on flat feet can lead to plantar fasciitis, a painful (and sometimes debilitating) condition.

Thanks to hours of testing for the 2023 Shape Best in Fitness Awards, our editorial team uncovered a sneaker that’s both budget-friendly and highly effective for stabilizing flat feet: The Under Armour Surge 3s. In addition to a lightweight feel and breathable mesh outer, these sneakers include built-in arch support, a feature that brings your foot to a neutral position in order to relieve stress from the plantar fascia, the thick band of connective tissue that runs from your heel to your toe. The shoe’s shock-absorbing cushioning also adds a pillowy sensation to every step, making these lace-ups just as comfortable as they are protective. (BTW: Shoppers who stand all day compare Reese Witherspoon's go-to workout sneakers to “walking on clouds.”)

Buy It: Under Armour Surge 3s, from $28 (was $65), amazon.com and zappos.com

"My mom and I both have pretty flat feet, and we love these shoes for any activity,” explained Shape editor, Christina Oehler. “Their arch support is some of the best I've tried to date, and they are so comfortable for running. I distance run on occasion, and these are the only shoes I'll wear to do so,” she added. Of course, you don’t need to work for a fitness magazine to understand the benefits of your shoes. One Amazon shopper said they make “a huge difference” in alleviating plantar fasciitis symptoms, and another called them “the best” for pain-free walking.

Normally, these running shoes retail for $65 — a steal compared to styles from other trusted brands. However, for a limited time you can score a pair starting at just $28 depending on your size and color preference at Amazon and Zappos.

