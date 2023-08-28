The Growth Serum Editors and Shoppers Love for "Stronger and Fuller-Looking" Hair Is On Sale

Hair thinning, damage, and breakage are, unfortunately, all too common for adults. I noticed my hair becoming dry and prone to breakage after I went through a phase of frequent bleaching and heat styling, so it’s always amazing to see celebrities like Nicole Kidman sporting healthy, luscious locks — even with frequent dyeing and styling for red carpet appearances and film roles. As it turns out, Kidman has editor-loved hair growth brand Vegamour to thank for her strong, healthy hair.

Nicole is a big fan of Vegamour products, citing the company’s “organically-grown, wild-harvested ingredients” as the attribute that led her to the brand. But her “absolute favorite” product is the Vegamour Gro Hair Serum. “Since I’ve been using it, I have thicker, stronger, better hair. I just do,” she shared in an Instagram post.

GRO Hair Serum

Vegamour

Nicole wasn’t the only one who got fabulous results from the hair serum. One Shape editor tested the product after noticing hair thinning around her temples. “I can honestly say that by using the Vegamour serum a few times a week, the density of my strands have improved and my thinning hairline has noticeably filled in” she raved after using the Vegamour serum for nearly two years.

The hair growth serum is designed to help dull, thinning hair by improving overall health, soothing your scalp, and adding density to your strands. It’s made with clean vegan ingredients like turmeric, glycerin, clover seed extract, caffeine, and biotin. For best results, apply it on dry or towel-dried hair and use it each day, per the brand. One shopper with alopecia-related hair loss said that they noticed “stronger and fuller looking” hair after just five months of use.

Right now, you can score the popular serum for 25 percent off during Vegamour’s Anniversary Sale with code CELEBRATE7. Plus save on a few other haircare favorites from the brand, including:

GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit

Vegamour

The Vegamour Gro Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit is an on-sale product that complements the Gro hair serum well. This kit features a shampoo and conditioner formulated with Karmatin, a vegan keratin alternative designed to strengthen hair strands and add shine. Shoppers with thinning hair say that they’ve seen “less shedding” and more “regrowth in thinning areas” after using this hair duo.



HYDR-8 Leave-In Conditioner

Vegamour

Those looking for some extra hydration may also want to pick up the Vegamour HYDR-8 Leave-In Conditioner while it’s on sale. The lightweight leave-in conditioner is formulated with Karmatin, mushroom extract, and amino acids to reduce frizz and add hydration. Plus’ reviewers say that it leaves their hair “soft and shiny” without weighing it down.

Shop the Vegamour Gro Hair Serum and tons of other best-selling hair products on sale now through September 5 to get stronger, thicker hair.