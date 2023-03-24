Shoppers Experiencing ‘Tremendous’ Hair Loss Are ‘Thrilled’ with the Results of This On-Sale Hair Growth Serum

Score 25 percent off sitewide.

By Chloe Irving
Published on March 24, 2023

Vegamour Growth Serum Sale
Photo:

Vegamour

When it comes to hair regrowth, Vegamour is one of the most trusted brands in beauty, and with good reason. The haircare line has received rave reviews from thousands of shoppers dealing with moderate to severe hair loss, including editors and celebrities like Nicole Kidman, who loved the products so much, she became a brand spokesperson. Best of all, Vegamour’s entire collection of formulas is currently on sale for 25 percent off, including its wildly popular Gro Hair Serum

Formulated to nourish your scalp and strengthen existing strands against breakage, this best-selling serum has been dubbed a “miracle” by multiple users. Antioxidant-rich turmeric, lemon peel, and bergamot extract soothe inflammation, a common cause of premature hair loss, while caffeine circulates nutrients to the scalp and glycerin strengthens weak hairs by drawing in moisture from the air. The brand recommends applying the product to thinning areas once a day in the morning or night — suitable either way since its texture is lightweight and non-greasy. (BTW: This volumizing spray gives my hair so much body, you can barely tell it’s thinning.)

GRO Hair Serum

Vegamour

Buy It: Vegamour Gro Hair Serum, $44 with code FRIENDS25 (was $58), vegamour.com

One shopper called the formula “unbelievable” after three months of use, noting that they “couldn’t believe” how full their mane became. Another fan who lost “a tremendous amount of hair” prior to trying the serum for six months raved that they are “thrilled” with their new growth. A third admitted that they were “shocked” by the “amazing difference” in their hair after going through three bottles. “It is so worth it,” they insisted. (Pssst: Shoppers with damaged hair say Vegamour’s new breakage-repairing line “truly transformed” their strands.)

While many declare the Gro Hair Serum the brand’s “must-have” product, so many of Vegamour’s hair thickening and strengthening formulas are also worth checking out — especially while they’re 25 percent off. Shop the Gro Serum and more shopper-favorites from the brand below to start treating your mane with the care it deserves.

GRO+ Advanced Hair Serum

Vegamour

Buy It: Vegamour Gro+ Advanced Hair Serum, $56 with code FRIENDS25 (was $74), vegamour.com

HYDR-8 Deep Moisture Repair Mask

Vegamour

Buy It: Vegamour Hydr-8 Deep Repair Mask, $39 with code FRIENDS25 (was $52), vegamour.com

GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit

Vegamour

Buy It: Vegamour Gro Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit, $65 with code FRIENDS25 (was $86), vegamour.com

Vegamour Gro Ageless Anti-Gray Hair Serum

Vegamour

Buy It: Vegamour Gro Ageless Anti-Gray Hair Serum, $59 with code FRIENDS25 (was $78), vegamour.com

GRO Lash Serum

Vegamour

Buy It: Vegamour Gro Eyelash Serum, $54 with code FRIENDS25 (was $72), vegamour.com

