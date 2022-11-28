This Hair Growth Serum From a Nicole Kidman-Approved Brand Is 30% Off for Cyber Monday

This time of year is supposed to be joyful and filled with celebration, but between finding the perfect gifts for everyone on your list and completing all of the prep work that comes with hosting parties, it can be stressful, too. While stress manifests itself in many ways, Hair loss and hair thinning may be that stress manifesting itself in the body. Scalp expert Kerry E. Yates, creator of Colour Collective, previously told Shape that women typically lose 100 to 150 hairs a day, and sudden drastic hair loss as the result of stress is also pretty common.

Luckily, there are an array of density-boosting hair products that can slow and even reverse hair thinning. But with an oversaturated market of hair growth products — and because so many of these products can be pricey — you want to choose one that’s going to be effective. According to our editors, over 3,000 shoppers, and 250 five-star reviews, the Vegamour Gro Hair Serum is unbeatable, and it’s currently on sale for 30 percent off.

Vegamour is a Nicole Kidman-approved brand that prioritizes plant-based ingredients in its formulas, and the Gro Hair Serum is no exception. In fact, Kidman was such a fan of the brand that in June 2022, she became an investor and brand ambassador. She's spoken out about her love of the Gro Revitalizing Shampoo, Gro Scalp Detoxifying Serum, and of course, the Gro Hair Serum.

Not only does the serum drastically improve hair density, according to shoppers, but it also speeds up hair growth to make hair healthier and shinier overall. Countless reviewers agree that this “miracle worker” is worth every penny. The secret is in the ingredients: Mung bean (a plant rich in hair-enhancing minerals including biotin), and red clover, an ingredient that blocks DHT, a hormone that is known for causing hair loss, work together to create the ideal environment for hair to flourish. Beyond the growth benefits, the formula also strengthens already-existing hair with antioxidant-rich curcumin.

As with every hair growth product, results take time, but reviewers say that it's worth the wait. On average, most shoppers say they experienced a “drastic” change within three months. One reviewer even noticed “less hair shedding and more volume” in just 60 days, while another describes the progress in that same amount of time as a “success.” Not only do shoppers love it, but Shape’s editorial director Alyssa Sparacino even previously said it “brought her thinning hairline back to life.”

During its biggest sale of the year, the Gro Hair Serum is now 30 percent off through the rest of Cyber Monday. Simply use the code CYBER2022 at checkout to get the discount. Here’s to fuller, thicker hair (and more money kept in your pocket).