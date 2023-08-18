Shoppers Say This Hair Growth Serum Eliminates Shedding in Just 6 Weeks, and It’s on Sale

Some say they’re “obsessed.”

By Chloe Irving
Published on August 18, 2023

No matter how well-known the brand is or how glowing the product reviews are, splurging on a hair growth product is almost always a gamble. As someone who frequently writes about growth serums, scrubs, and shampoos, I recommend studying up on ingredients that support scalp health and hair strength, which is one reason why I always return to Vegamour, specifically the Vegamour Gro Scalp Detoxifying Serum. 

Sitting solidly between a scalp exfoliant and a hair serum, this formula tackles a range of problems that impact healthy hair growth. I first started using it eight months ago, and it’s become part of my weekly beauty routine since. Vegan silk protein, a star ingredient, strengthens weak strands while smoothing their texture. Meanwhile, zinc regulates your scalp’s oil production, soothing inflammation and fighting off fungus that can interfere with hair growth. Plus, marula oil and baobab seed oil deeply hydrate both your scalp and strands. Finally, caffeine increases circulation to follicles, supplying them with the nutrients needed to produce hair.  (BTW: Jennifer Garner dubs this damage-repairing conditioner her “secret weapon” for healthy, air-dried hair.)

Vegamour GRO Scalp Detoxifying Serum

Vegamour

Buy It: Vegamour Gro Scalp Detoxifying Serum, $34 for first-time customers with code HAIRAWARE20 (was $42), vegamour.com 

The result of all those nutrient-packed ingredients? A clean scalp and fuller mane, according to shoppers. “My hair is thicker and growing since I started using this product” wrote one shopper who noted that they’re “obsessed” with their “shiny, full” locks after each use. “Within six weeks the hairfall has stopped and I have new baby hairs growing in,” wrote another user whose “hair fell out horribly” after contracting COVID-19. A third person added that it “works like magic” for “flaky, itchy” scalps and “hair loss.” “Finally a product that eliminates all those issues,” they raved. 

Since August is National Hair Loss Awareness Month, Vegamour is giving new customers a 20 percent discount on all of their products now through August 20. Save on the Vegamour Gro Scalp Detoxifying Serum and more favorites by using the code HAIRAWARE20 at checkout. 

