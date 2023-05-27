Beauty Hair Shoppers Say This Growth Shampoo Kit ‘Revived’ Their Thinning Hair, and It's 25% Off Shop discounts on this Nicole Kidman-backed hair growth line through May 29. By Chloe Irving Published on May 27, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Courtesy of Vegamour. Other than opting for my preferred scents and a few vague phrases like “volume” and “cleansing,” I never used to put much consideration into my haircare products. However, now that I’m a beauty writer, I’m more aware of just how many factors can lead to thinning. “Genetics, hormones, nutritional deficiencies, autoimmune diseases, and certain medications can all cause hair loss,” Lindsay Modglin R.N. previously explained to Shape. Even something as seemingly harmless as a tight ponytail can increase shedding. With this in mind, finding a shampoo and conditioner duo that takes hair strength and scalp health into account is important in preventing hair loss and managing thinning once it starts. Whenever a friend or family member asks for my recommendation from this category, I always send them a link to the Vegamour Gro Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit. In addition to making my hair extremely soft, shiny, and bouncy, it also contains so many ingredients that support hair growth. Vegamour’s vegan alternative to keratin, karmatin, smooths frizz and corrects breakage by repairing broken bonds, according to the brand. Meanwhile, mung bean, which is rich in magnesium, soothes inflammation and aids in protein production. Finally, seed butters like macadamia and murumuru are added to the conditioner to hydrate your scalp, leaving your strands smooth and moisturized. (BTW: Jennifer Lopez's go-to haircare brand was behind Kim Kardashian's voluminous updo at the Met Gala.) Buy It: Vegamour Gro Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit, $57 (was $96), vegamour.com The secret to Vegamour’s success is in its reputation of actually achieving results among those with hair thinning concerns, and this duo is no exception. “My hair has definitely been revived,” wrote one reviewer with postpartum-related shedding who noted that their mane is “thicker and happier.” Another shopper who started seeing COVID-19-related bald spots agreed that this duo made their mane “beautiful and thick” after five months of use. In addition to witnessing a “shocking” amount of new growth in just 3 months, a third user added that the kit doesn’t weigh down their fine hair and smells amazing. In honor of memorial day weekend, Vegamour is offering this kit for 25 percent off through Monday, May 29. Shop it now to try it for yourself at a discount. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit Shop More Shape-Approved Picks The 5 Best Memorial Day Weekend Amazon Deals for Up to 75% Off, According to Shape's Shopping Expert Healthcare Workers Say These 53%-Off Sneakers Relieve 'Knee, Foot, and Back' Pain During 12-Hour Shifts I Can Walk Miles on Pavement Without Foot Fatigue in These Cushy Sneakers From a Hollywood-Loved Brand