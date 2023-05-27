Shoppers Say This Growth Shampoo Kit ‘Revived’ Their Thinning Hair, and It's 25% Off

Other than opting for my preferred scents and a few vague phrases like “volume” and “cleansing,” I never used to put much consideration into my haircare products. However, now that I’m a beauty writer, I’m more aware of just how many factors can lead to thinning. “Genetics, hormones, nutritional deficiencies, autoimmune diseases, and certain medications can all cause hair loss,” Lindsay Modglin R.N. previously explained to Shape. Even something as seemingly harmless as a tight ponytail can increase shedding. With this in mind, finding a shampoo and conditioner duo that takes hair strength and scalp health into account is important in preventing hair loss and managing thinning once it starts.

Whenever a friend or family member asks for my recommendation from this category, I always send them a link to the Vegamour Gro Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit. In addition to making my hair extremely soft, shiny, and bouncy, it also contains so many ingredients that support hair growth. Vegamour’s vegan alternative to keratin, karmatin, smooths frizz and corrects breakage by repairing broken bonds, according to the brand. Meanwhile, mung bean, which is rich in magnesium, soothes inflammation and aids in protein production. Finally, seed butters like macadamia and murumuru are added to the conditioner to hydrate your scalp, leaving your strands smooth and moisturized. (BTW: Jennifer Lopez's go-to haircare brand was behind Kim Kardashian's voluminous updo at the Met Gala.)

Buy It: Vegamour Gro Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit, $57 (was $96), vegamour.com

The secret to Vegamour’s success is in its reputation of actually achieving results among those with hair thinning concerns, and this duo is no exception. “My hair has definitely been revived,” wrote one reviewer with postpartum-related shedding who noted that their mane is “thicker and happier.” Another shopper who started seeing COVID-19-related bald spots agreed that this duo made their mane “beautiful and thick” after five months of use. In addition to witnessing a “shocking” amount of new growth in just 3 months, a third user added that the kit doesn’t weigh down their fine hair and smells amazing.

