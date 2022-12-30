Editors, Celebrities, and Shoppers Swear By This Hair Growth Brand, And Its Entire Site Is 25% Off RN

Within my group of friends, I’m the go-to when it comes to beauty recommendations — especially hair growth products. In the past, I struggled with hair loss due to stress, and in my quest to sprout more strands, I’ve tried dozens of shampoos, serums, and scrubs. As a writer for Shape, I’ve had even more opportunities to test out the very best formulas on the market, but the products I always return to all come from Vegamour.

The hair-care brand has earned a fandom of thousands of shoppers and celebrities alike, including Nicole Kidman, who loved the products so much she became an investor in the company. Shape’s editorial director, Alyssa Sparacino, even put Vegamour’s famous growth serum to the test for nearly two years, and raves that it “noticeably filled in” her scalp. I, too, can attest to all the positive results seen with Vegamour products and can’t recommend the line enough — especially since everything on the brand’s site is currently 25 percent off with code NEWYEAR23. Below are five deals on my all-time favorites you need to check out ASAP before discounts end on January 2.

The Best Vegamour Hair Growth Deals:

Vegamour Gro Hair Serum

“These days, I can confidently wear my hair in a ponytail without staring at my scalp peeking through,” Sparacino noted, crediting the end of her struggle with thinning patches to Vegamour’s Gro-Ageless Serum. The formula, derived from hair growth heroes like free radical-fighting curcumin (commonly known as turmeric) and anti-inflammatory red clover, feels weightless on my scalp and never looks greasy. Just massage a single drop into your scalp in the morning or night to give shedding hair some TLC.

Buy It: Vegamour Gro Hair Serum, $47 with code NEWYEAR23 (was $58), vegamour.com

Vegamour Gro Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit

I’ve been using this color-safe shampoo and conditioner duo for almost three months, and it never fails to leave my hair soft, shiny, and voluminous. Like the Gro Ageless Serum, both the shampoo and conditioner include curcumin and red clover, as well as plant-derived keratin, which can improve the strength and elasticity of existing strands, making your hair look and feel healthier. “My thinning hair has stopped coming out in handfuls and I couldn’t be more grateful,” wrote one happy shopper who added that the duo “smells fantastic.”

Buy It: Vegamour Gro Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit, $65 with code NEWYEAR23 (was $96), vegamour.com

Vegamour Gro Lash Serum

When looking for lash serums, I aim to find those that are effective but gentle (I have no tolerance for irritation, especially around my eyes). Luckily, this growth formula checks all the boxes: Moisturizing glycerin nourishes and hydrates brittle lashes while amino acid peptides strengthen the hair against breakage caused by things like mascara, lash extensions, and frequent eye rubbing. Most importantly, shoppers noticed a difference in the fullness of their lashes within a matter of weeks.

Buy It: Vegamour Gro Lash Serum, $58 with code NEWYEAR23 (was $80), vegamour.com

Vegamour Gro Ageless Anti-Grey Hair Serum

My 62-year-old mom was always complaining about getting her gray roots touched up until I introduced her to this anti-aging hair serum. After about two months of consistent use, her silver strands grew noticeably slower, saving her hours in salon appointments. Peptides preserve natural hair color by strengthening new growth against oxidative stress, an imbalance of free radicals that damages cells. The serum also includes vitamin E, which according to some studies, strengthens hair through its antioxidant properties.

Buy It: Vegamour Gro Ageless Anti-Grey Hair Serum $62 with code NEWYEAR23 (was $78), vegamour.com

Vegamour Gro Brow Serum

Lastly, for anyone dealing with thinning brows or simply looking to thicken up their brow game, this serum yields noticeable results, according to shoppers. “After years of sparse eyebrows & tons of disappointing brow pencils & treatments, my brows are finally starting to fill in,” wrote one reviewer over 65. Another called the biotin-rich formula “well worth the money” after it grew back their brows in “just a couple of months.”

Buy It: Vegamour Gro Brow Serum, $58 with code NEWYEAR23 (was $80), vegamour.com

