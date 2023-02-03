Shoppers with Damaged Hair Say Vegamour’s New Breakage-Repairing Line ‘Truly Transformed’ Their Strands

There are literally thousands of hair care brands on the market, but when it comes to growing a fuller, healthier-looking mane, celebrities, beauty editors, and even my mom trust one particular haircare brand: Vegamour. For this reason, I was beyond stoked to hear that it would be releasing three additional products today — a mask, shampoo, and conditioner from its new Hydr-8 Deep Moisture Repair collection. While the majority of the brand’s formulas focus on hair regrowth, this newest launch targets a different but equally aggravating challenge: hair damage.

According to Shape’s previous interview with dermatologist Shani Francis M.D., “Any processing or manipulation of the hair shaft repeatedly — blow-drying, heat styling, chemical relaxers, bleaching — can lead to hair shaft damage.” As a result, your strands can become dry, frizzy, and in some cases, will even break off. That’s where the brand new Hydr-8 mask, shampoo, and conditioner come in.

Formulated with karmatin, a vegan alternative to keratin derived from silk proteins, the Hydr-8 Deep Moisture Repair Mask strengthens cuticles by filling in cracks caused by damage, according to the brand. Plus, it has the addition of marula oil, an amino acid-rich emollient that seals in moisture and prevents collagen and elastin (two building blocks of your hair’s structure) from breaking down. Plus, milk thistle is packed with antioxidants to defend your curls and scalp from harmful free radicals and UV rays.

According to Vegamour, using the mask for just three minutes twice a week will keep your locks soft, hydrated, and strong. “Wow, my hair is truly transformed each time I use this hair mask,” wrote one reviewer with frizzy, damaged locks. “[It] has the look and feel like I just had a salon treatment,” they added.

The accompanying Hydr-8 Hydrate and Repair Shampoo and Conditioner combine bond-mending karmatin with aloe, a hero ingredient that delivers serious moisture to dry strands. What’s more, murumuru seed butter found in the conditioner softens coarse, brittle texture. Combined with the mask, this duo is ideal for anyone with naturally dry hair, or strands that’ve been stripped of moisture by repeated damage.

“When I tell you I've never fallen in love with a product so fast… this shampoo paired with the conditioner is the best thing I've used on my hair,” raved one fan who swears their mane feels “smooth, shiny and healthy.”

IMO, Vegamour is one of the most trustworthy names in the haircare biz, so if breaking strands is something you're dealing with, I suggest you give it a try.


