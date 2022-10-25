In theory, amusement parks are all about wild rides and magical memories. However, in reality, it means hours of walking and standing — even for celebrities. Just last week, Victoria Beckham shared an adorable pic with her daughter from a recent trip to Disneyland. Never one to neglect style, Beckham took a page out of Hailey Bieber’s book and matched simple black leggings with a pair of the supermodel’s go-to comfy sneakers: Nike Airforce 1s.

At this point, they’ve achieved icon status. The sneaker’s simple leather design is instantly recognizable and versatile enough to go with everything from activewear to (in Bieber’s case) a carefully planned Coachella ‘fit. However, there’s so much more to these lace-ups than their classic style. Originally designed to support basketball players on the court, these shoes feature a bend-proof outer that prevents your feet from overpronating as you walk. Plus, a cushioned sole absorbs the shock of walking on hard surfaces, protecting your knees, hips, and feet from injury. (BTW: Shoppers with knee pain say these Jennifer Garner-approved sneakers relieve discomfort “within hours.”)

Nordstrom

Buy It: Nike Airforce 1 Sneaker, $110, nordstrom.com

Best of all, shoppers assure that they’re incredibly comfortable. “[They’re] such a perfect shoe,” wrote a Nordstrom reviewer. “They are a true classic and match any outfit. They also are very comfy once broken in a bit.” Another fan remarked that they can walk in the shoes “for hours because they offer great foot support.” A third added that they’re a “great shoe for any age” and never go out of style. (Pssst: Nurses say these Hilary Duff-approved sneakers feel “like clouds” during 12-hour shifts.)

TBH, life is too stressful to worry about shoes. A simple, comfy pair that goes with every outfit makes dressing for any occasion so much easier. Shop Victoria Beckham and Hailey Bieber’s exact pick from Nordstrom for $110.

