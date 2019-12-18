Videos

Most Recent

11 Frozen Meal Prep Hacks You Need to Try
Think beyond the refrigerator and use your trusty icebox to make meal prepping even easier.
I'm a Fitness Influencer with an Invisible Illness That Causes Me to Gain Weight
Katie Dunlop of Love Sweat Fitness opens up about how her hypothyroidism and Hashimoto's disease has impacted her life and career in fitness.
What to Know About Sex with Circumcised vs. Uncircumcised Penises
The circumcised vs. uncircumcised penis debate has been the center of conversation at every slumber party since middle school — and now experts are weighing in.
Kayla Itsines Shares Her Go-to Pregnancy-Safe Workout
This exclusive full-body workout from the SWEAT trainer is designed to maintain strength during pregnancy.
Kayla Itsines Shares Her Refreshing Approach to Working Out During Pregnancy
She's totally cool with losing her title as 'Queen of Abs'.
I Ran 45 Miles In the African Serengeti Surrounded By Wildlife and Armed Guards
Before this, I never ran more than 10 miles at a time, but I was determined.
More Videos

How Danai Gurira Trained for Some of Her Most Iconic, Badass Roles
The 'Black Panther' star talks about her workouts, healthy eating philosophy, and cause that gives her purpose.
Jameela Jamil Is Dragging Celebs for Promoting Unhealthy Weight-Loss Products
Her latest attack was on Khloé Kardashian for pushing a "flat tummy tea" on her followers.
This Dumbbell HIIT Workout Will Burn Out Your Arms and Abs
This 5-Minute Morning Yoga Flow Will Transform Your A.M. Routine
Why This Veteran Yoga Instructor Wants You to Stop Doing Headstands
Try This Yoga Flow to Stretch and Strengthen Your Legs

6 Exercises That Teach You How to Do a Handstand (No Yoga Required)

You don't have to namaste all day to learn how to do a handstand. Master these gymnastics-inspired drills to start living the upside-down life.

All Videos

Why You're Gaining Weight While Working Out and Eating Well
Why Leighton Meester No Longer Cares About Getting Abs or Burning Fat
Avocado Chips Are Here to Make Every Other Snack Your Plan B
What Is Oat Milk and Is It Healthy?
Watch Ashley Graham Prove That Cardio Doesn't Have to Suck
The Expert-Backed Guide to Following the Keto Diet for Beginners
10 Things to Never Put In Your Vagina
What Is Juul and Is It Better for You Than Smoking?
6 Signs That You Pretty Much Live at the Gym
How to Have Multiple Orgasms
20 Excuses to Skip the Gym That You've Definitely Used Before
Try This Heart-Opening Yoga Workout Video When You Need to Bring In the Positive Energy
10 Ways to Make Any Relationship Last
Male Erogenous Zones You Should *Def* Stimulate During Sex
Rachel Brosnahan On Why She's All About Pushing Herself Out of Her Comfort Zone
This Healthy Alternative to Nutella Is The Answer to All Your Prayers
8 Bone Broth Benefits That Will Convince You to Try the Trend
Halo Top Ice Cream Pops Are Officially Here
What's the Best Protein Powder for Weight Loss?
Body-Pos Yogi Jessamyn Stanley Has a New Goal to Get Strong As Hell
Watch This 72-Year-Old Woman Achieve Her Goal of Doing a Pull-Up
Cauliflower Tortillas Are the Latest Low-Carb Alternative to Go Viral
All the Reasons Jillian Michaels Has Given for Hating On the Keto Diet
How 'Shameless' Actress Emmy Rossum Overhauled Her Entire Wellness Philosophy
This "Unicorn Tears" Pink Wine Is Just As Magical As You'd Think
