Shoppers Over 65 Credit Their ‘Shiny and Full’ Hair to a Growth Shampoo from Jennifer Garner’s Go-To Brand

Some saw “significant regrowth” within six months.

By Chloe Irving
Published on March 9, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

This Shampoo From Jennifer Garner's Go-To Brand Makes Thinning Hair 'Much Thicker,' According to Users
Getty Images.

IMO, Jennifer Garner is a national treasure who should be revered as such. In addition to starring in the greatest film of all time (13 Going On 30, obviously), she’s my go-to source for workout inspiration, and even introduced me to my favorite haircare brand, Virtue. Garner calls this healing oil from the line her “secret weapon”, but it’s actually better-known for its growth-promoting formulas.

The Virtue Flourish Shampoo, for instance, has helped dozens of shoppers curb excessive shedding and strengthen weak strands with a few well-studied ingredients. The brand’s patented Alpha Keratin 60Ku, a key component of all Virtue products, mends breakage by filling in cracks created by heat and chemical damage. Other ingredients like peptides and sodium hyaluronate (a derivative of hyaluronic acid) hydrate your scalp, a benefit that improves circulation and prevents buildup. Finally, red algae soothes scalp inflammation, a symptom of dandruff and dermatitis that can disrupt your skin barrier and contribute to hair fallout. (Pssst: Hairstylists rave about this $270 air styler, but thousands of shoppers are still loyal to this $65 version.)

FLOURISH SHAMPOO FOR THINNING HAIR

Virtue

Buy It: Virtue Flourish Shampoo, $44, virtuelabs.com

Even shoppers dealing with severe and long-term hair loss have been pleased with the results. One reviewer over 45 years old raved that their mane “feels and looks like it did in high school” when it was “very, very thick.” It “looks the healthiest it’s been in 30 years,” they explained. After experiencing hereditary hair loss, another user saw “significant hair regrowth” within six months. A third shopper over the age of 65 added that even after experiencing post-COVID-19 hair-loss, they now have “a gorgeous mane of stunning gray hair that is shiny and full” thanks to this formula. (BTW: Shoppers say this hair growth oil “works wonders” on thinning scalps, lashes, and brows — and it’s 50 percent off.)

Hair loss is a symptom of a huge range of underlying causes, but effective treatments like this shampoo have helped many manage the problem. You can shop it for $44 from Virtue’s site

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Shoppers With âExtreme Hair Lossâ Saw New Growth After â30 Days' of Using This Shampoo Set â and Itâs 30% Off
Shoppers with ‘Extremely Fine Hair’ Noticed a ‘Much Fuller’ Scalp Thanks to This $9 Growth Shampoo
Shoppers Say This Hair Growth Oil âWorks Wondersâ On Thinning Scalps, Lashes, and Brows â and Itâs 50% Off
Shoppers Say This Hair Growth Oil ‘Works Wonders’ On Thinning Scalps, Lashes, and Brows — and It’s 50% Off
Bethenny-Frankel-Nioxin/Nutrafol
Bethenny Frankel Noticed ‘New Growth’ After a Month of Using These Hair-Thickening Products
Save vs. Splurge: Scalp Serum
Do the Results of a $16 Hair-Thickening Serum Really Compare to This $78 Version?
Shape Certified: Ouai Detox Shampoo
I Replaced All My Volumizing Hair Products with This Detoxifying Shampoo from Kim Kardashian’s Hair Stylist
Hair Health Hotline Essential Oils
How to Use Essential Oils for Hair Growth
Jennifer Garner and Virtue Healing Oil
Jennifer Garner Swears This Hair Oil Made Her Thinning Locks "Strong and Vibrant Again"
person in the shower massaging a sudsy product through their hair
The Best Clarifying Shampoo to Remove Buildup from Your Hair and Scalp
Trophies and Makeup Swatches
The 2022 Shape Beauty Awards: The Best Skin-Care, Hair, Makeup, and Body Products to Buy
Hair Health Hotline: Shampoo For Hair Growth
How to Find the Best Shampoo for Hair Growth, According to a Dermatologist
Jennifer Garner wearing a red dress at the 2022 Oscars against a teal background
Jennifer Garner Called This Hair Oil Her 'Secret Weapon' for Shiny Hair at the Oscars
three dropper bottles of oil with a sprig of rosemary
Does Rosemary Oil for Hair Growth Really Work?
Hair Health Hotline: Tea Tree Oil for Hair Growth
The Benefits of Tea Tree Oil for Hair, According to a Dermatologist
Luseta Biotin Hair Growth Serum
Shoppers with Fine Hair Call This Growth Serum a 'Miracle Product,' and It's On Sale for $17
Shoppers Swear This Shampoo and Conditioner Set Helps Stop Hair Loss and Triggers New Growth
Shoppers Swear This Shampoo and Conditioner Set Helps Stop Hair Loss and Triggers New Growth
Hair Health Hotline: How Can I Combat Dandruff?
How to Get Rid of Dandruff, According to a Dermatologist