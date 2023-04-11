Jennifer Garner Dubs This Growth Spray 'the Secret' to Treating Thinning Hair

Even as a beauty writer (AKA someone with a closet full of new skincare, makeup, and hair products), I still come back to the same brands I love — and I know Jennifer Garner can relate. Though she has access to virtually any product or treatment on the market, the actress has been loyal to her hairstylist Adir Abergel’s line, Virtue Labs, for years, frequently shouting out her favorites from the brand on Instagram. Just yesterday, she posted a video shining a spotlight on a mane-thickening serum she dubbed “the secret” to treating thinning hair.

“I would have killed for it when I was done nursing,” Garner said of the Virtue Flourish Density Booster Spray, explaining that “so much of [her] hair fell out” following the transition from breastfeeding her kids. “I’m going to start using it again soon because I’m of a certain age and I want to get ahead of the shed,” she added with a laugh.

In addition to celebrity-approval from Garner, as well as Reese Witherspoon and Nicola Peltz, the serum boasts an impressive list of ingredients that the brand says are safe for those who are pregnant and nursing. Like all of Virtue’s products, this spray contains Alpha Keratin 60ku, a protein that fills in the tiny cracks in your hair’s structure that lead to split ends, frizz, and breakage. Meanwhile, probiotics soothe inflammation and balance the microbiome of your scalp in order to prevent dryness and excess sebum production. Finally, peptides increase the collagen production in your scalp, which in turn trigger follicle cells to produce new hair. (Pssst: Shoppers with damaged hair swear by this $18 strengthening conditioner.)

Virtue Flourish

Buy It: Virtue Flourish Density Booster Spray, from $48, virtueflourish.com and amazon.com

“What a huge difference,” wrote an Amazon shopper who noticed “thicker,” “super healthy” hair after “a few weeks.” Another reviewer saw “amazing” results around the thinning areas of their temples and the back of their head: “I've noticed new hair growth and overall thickness,” they raved. A third user with curly hair added that it also gives their strands a boost of volume while treating them. (BTW: Amazon’s best-selling hair growth brand made a postpartum supplement, and new moms call it a “must have.”)

It’s never too early or too late to start taking hair health seriously, as effective products like the Virtue Flourish Density Booster Spray can do a world of good for the length and thickness of your strands. Shop it on Amazon or the Virtue site from $48.