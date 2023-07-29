Shoppers Swear by Both This $24 and $7 Lip Mask for a Plump, Youthful Pout, but Which Is Best?

A few years ago, I didn’t consider lip masks to be anything more than unnecessarily fancy chapstick. However, fast forward to today, and I regard it as a can’t-skip part of my nightly skin care routine. Waking up with a plump pout gives me a serious dose of confidence. "They're meant to give your lips that extra boost of hydration to combat chapped and cracked lips, resulting in plump, hydrated lips," dermatologist Kavita Mariwalla, M.D. previously explained to Shape.

Like any skin care category, lip masks can contain a huge range of ingredients… and some are more effective than others. Below we compare the wildly popular $24 Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask with an affordable Amazon favorite, the $7 W7 Sweet Dreams Overnight Lip Mask, to help you decide whether to save or splurge.

Save: W7 Sweet Dreams Overnight Lip Mask

Key Features:

Main Ingredient: Aloe vera does way more than soothe sunburns; it also gently exfoliates and hydrates skin, leaving lips fuller and softer.

Other Ingredients: Grapeseed oil neutralizes free radicals with powerful antioxidants while moisturizing skin. Meanwhile, vitamin E locks in moisture and heals cracks in dry lips.

Best for: Using night and day to keep your lips looking healthy and moisturized.

What We Love:

This creamy concoction feels light on lips, and according to Amazon shoppers, delivers the softening and hydrating effect it promises. “I put it on before I go to bed and it keeps my lips moisturized all day,” wrote one reviewer, adding that it “smells great too.” Another fan agreed that it healed their chapped lips and left them feeling “so soft.” The ingredients are minimal but incredibly effective, and the price point truly cannot be beat.

Keep in Mind:

This mask is scented, which may be irritating to sensitive skin types.

Splurge: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Key Features:

Main Ingredient: Shea butter hydrates, plumps, and soothes dry lips while reducing free radical damage.

Other Ingredients: Murumuru butter draws in moisture and reduces inflammation and vitamin C erases sun damage while boosting collagen production.

Best for: Overnight use on dry, chapped, and aging lips.

What We Love

This deeply moisturizing formula went absolutely viral a few years ago, and with nearly 24,000 perfect Amazon ratings and endorsements from celebrities like Drew Barrymore and Kendall Jenner, it remains a beauty must-have. Like other quality masks on the market, it contains hydrating, soothing emollients that lock moisture into your lips overnight. However, the addition of vitamin C gives it extra anti-aging benefits that have turned shoppers into die-hard fans. “It “plumps my lips up” and “makes them look younger,” wrote one 61-year-old reviewer. “I wake up with fuller smoother lips” and the effect lasts “for hours,” raved another fan.

Keep in Mind:

Each tub is only 0.7 ounces, which might not be cost effective for many budgets.

In Conclusion:

The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is all it’s hyped up to be. Not only do I use it religiously, but so do my sister and my mom; in addition to its plumping effects, it feels and smells so luxurious. However, the W7 Sweet Dreams Overnight Lip Mask ultimately provides the same service: The ingredients deliver deep, long-lasting hydration and the packaging, creamy texture, and scent make it seem far more indulgent than the lip balm lying at the bottom of your purse.