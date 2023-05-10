10 Wedding Guest Shoes Under $65 That Are Comfortable Enough to Stand, Walk, and Dance In for Hours

Kick off wedding season with a pair of heels, sandals, or flats.

By Chloe Irving
Published on May 10, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

TK Wedding Guest Shoes Under $50 That Shoppers Swear Are Comfy Enough to Stand in for Hours
Courtesy of Zappos.

Although they too often leave me broke, tired, and frankly, traumatized, I still love weddings. Traveling, dressing up, and hanging out with friends and family are three of my favorite things, and I’ll put up with almost any amount of B.S. to take part in them. One simple hack that’s made this hectic season of celebrations exponentially more pleasant? Investing is affordable, comfortable party shoes. 

One Google search for “wedding guest shoes” will lead you to rows and rows of heels. While the style isn’t for everyone, the classic silhouette is the most obvious pick (and TBH, they can be super flattering.) However, before you squeeze into a pair of six-inch stilettos that literally make your feet bleed, consider a comfier design that you can actually dance in. The Naturalizer Taimi Heels, for instance, balances a lower, two-and-a-half inch heel with a subtly sexy sandal design. “[I] wore them to a five hour formal event and they were comfortable the entire night,” one reviewer wrote of them. Even higher, more formal looking options like the Easy Street Moonlight heels can feel like “the most comfortable shoes,” even to shoppers who don’t typically wear heels.

Naturalizer Taimi

Zappos

Buy It: The Naturalizer Taimi Heels, $62 (was $89), zappos.com

However, if you have sensitive ankles or simply can’t be bothered, sandals and flats are a perfectly acceptable option at most formal events. Dressed-up versions like Dr. Scholl’s Golden Hour Sandal gives the illusion of a heel thanks to a slightly elevated sole and strappy details, but according to fans, is “so comfortable” for staying on your feet “all day.”  A slightly more casual option also from Dr. Scholl’s, the Island Dream sandal, matches almost everything thanks to its simple leather design. “I could walk all day with them, and not have any worries about foot or back aches,” wrote a Zappos shopper.

Dr. Scholl's Island Dream

Zappos

Buy It: Island Dream Sandal, $50 (was $80), zappos.com

Bella from Twilight walked in her converse and prom dress so the rest of us could run in wedding guest dresses and sneakers. While you might not want to lace up your running sneakers or dad shoes, a tasteful white sneaker looks fun, effortless, and appropriately casual when paired with a skirt or dress, and I’ve been seeing them more and more at low-key wedding parties. The Tretorn Nyalite Original Sneakers (which Reese Witherspoon wears all the time) are simple and clean, and one shopper dubbed them “perfect.” Other celeb-loved picks like the Keds Breezie Canvas Sneakers favored by Emily Ratajkowski and Katie Holms are also a dancefloor-friendly choice.

Keds Breezie Canvas

Zappos

Buy It:  Keds Breezie Canvas Sneakers, $50, zappos.com

With so many options for wedding guests to choose from, there's no reason to put on a pinchy, painful shoe again. Shop more options from Zappos below for under $65.

Journee Collection Cortni Flat

Zappos

Buy It: Journee Collection Cortni Flat, $50, zappos.com

Easy Street Moonlight

Zappos

Buy It: Easy Street Moonlight Heels, $39 (was $65), zappos.com

Dr. Scholl's Golden Hour

Zappos

Buy It: Dr. Scholl’s Golden Hour Sandals, $60 (was $100), zappos.com

Tretorn Nylite Original Sneakers

Zappos

Buy It: Tretorn Nylite Original Sneakers, $32 (was $75), zappos.com

LifeStride Zee

Zappos

Buy It: LifeStride Zee Loafer, $43 (was $80), zappos.com

Blowfish Malibu Bungalow B

Zappos

Buy It: Blowfish Malibu Bungalow B Sandals, $39, zappos.com

Was this page helpful?

Shop More Shape-Approved Picks

Hanes Zip Up Hoodie
Nurses Say This $15 Zip-Up Hoodie Is Perfect for Staying Comfy During Chilly Shifts
Nurses Call This Joint Pain Relief Cream 'a Life Saver' for 'Long Hours of Standing'
Nurses Say This Pain Relief Cream Eliminates ‘Years’ of Foot and Joint Aches ‘In a Few Days’
Acne Glycolic Acid Cleanser
Shoppers In Their 50s and 60s Call This Resurfacing Cleanser “the Best” for Clearing Adult Acne
Related Articles
Save Vs Splurge
People with Joint Pain Rely on Both These Comfy $60 and $25 Recovery Slides, but Which Pair Is Best?
gwyneth paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow's $15 ‘Secret Weapon’ for Foot Pain Is a Favorite Among Shoppers Who Stand for 10 Hours
Save Vs Splurge Orthotics
Nurses Rely On Both These $15 and $41 Inserts for 12-Hour Shifts, But Which Is Best for Back and Knee Pain?
Best Pickleball Clothes of 2023
The Best Pickleball Clothing for Every Dink, Drop Shot, and Volley
The 10 Best Flare Leggings for Any and Every Occasion, Tested and Reviewed TOUT
The 10 Best Flare Leggings for Any and Every Occasion, Tested and Reviewed
Best House Shoes and Slippers
The Best Slippers and House Shoes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Static Sneaker Awards
The Shape 2023 Sneaker Awards
Best Cushioned Running Shoes
The Best Cushioned Running Shoes of 2023, According to Podiatrist Guidelines
Best Sneakers for Standing All Day
The 10 Best Sneakers for Standing All Day of 2023, According to Podiatrists
Best Cycling Shoes of 2023
The Best Cycling Shoes of 2023, Tested By Shape
Best Running Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis
The Best Running Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis, According to Podiatrist Guidelines
Best Places to Buy Workout Clothes
The 17 Best Places to Buy Workout Clothes for Women, Tested and Reviewed
woman-walking-down-steps-casual-sneakers-jeans
The Best Walking Shoes for Comfortable Travel and Everyday Life
Ultimate Half Marathon Gear Checklist of 2023
The Ultimate Half Marathon Gear Checklist of 2023
best water shoes tout
The Best Water Shoes to Keep You Dry That Are Also Acceptable to Wear IRL
Best Insoles
The Best Insoles, According to Podiatrists and Customer Reviews