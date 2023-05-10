10 Wedding Guest Shoes Under $65 That Are Comfortable Enough to Stand, Walk, and Dance In for Hours

Although they too often leave me broke, tired, and frankly, traumatized, I still love weddings. Traveling, dressing up, and hanging out with friends and family are three of my favorite things, and I’ll put up with almost any amount of B.S. to take part in them. One simple hack that’s made this hectic season of celebrations exponentially more pleasant? Investing is affordable, comfortable party shoes.

One Google search for “wedding guest shoes” will lead you to rows and rows of heels. While the style isn’t for everyone, the classic silhouette is the most obvious pick (and TBH, they can be super flattering.) However, before you squeeze into a pair of six-inch stilettos that literally make your feet bleed, consider a comfier design that you can actually dance in. The Naturalizer Taimi Heels, for instance, balances a lower, two-and-a-half inch heel with a subtly sexy sandal design. “[I] wore them to a five hour formal event and they were comfortable the entire night,” one reviewer wrote of them. Even higher, more formal looking options like the Easy Street Moonlight heels can feel like “the most comfortable shoes,” even to shoppers who don’t typically wear heels.

Zappos

Buy It: The Naturalizer Taimi Heels, $62 (was $89), zappos.com

However, if you have sensitive ankles or simply can’t be bothered, sandals and flats are a perfectly acceptable option at most formal events. Dressed-up versions like Dr. Scholl’s Golden Hour Sandal gives the illusion of a heel thanks to a slightly elevated sole and strappy details, but according to fans, is “so comfortable” for staying on your feet “all day.” A slightly more casual option also from Dr. Scholl’s, the Island Dream sandal, matches almost everything thanks to its simple leather design. “I could walk all day with them, and not have any worries about foot or back aches,” wrote a Zappos shopper.

Zappos

Buy It: Island Dream Sandal, $50 (was $80), zappos.com

Bella from Twilight walked in her converse and prom dress so the rest of us could run in wedding guest dresses and sneakers. While you might not want to lace up your running sneakers or dad shoes, a tasteful white sneaker looks fun, effortless, and appropriately casual when paired with a skirt or dress, and I’ve been seeing them more and more at low-key wedding parties. The Tretorn Nyalite Original Sneakers (which Reese Witherspoon wears all the time) are simple and clean, and one shopper dubbed them “perfect.” Other celeb-loved picks like the Keds Breezie Canvas Sneakers favored by Emily Ratajkowski and Katie Holms are also a dancefloor-friendly choice.

Zappos

Buy It: Keds Breezie Canvas Sneakers, $50, zappos.com

With so many options for wedding guests to choose from, there's no reason to put on a pinchy, painful shoe again. Shop more options from Zappos below for under $65.

Zappos

Buy It: Journee Collection Cortni Flat, $50, zappos.com

Zappos

Buy It: Easy Street Moonlight Heels, $39 (was $65), zappos.com

Zappos

Buy It: Dr. Scholl’s Golden Hour Sandals, $60 (was $100), zappos.com

Zappos

Buy It: Tretorn Nylite Original Sneakers, $32 (was $75), zappos.com

Zappos

Buy It: LifeStride Zee Loafer, $43 (was $80), zappos.com

Zappos

Buy It: Blowfish Malibu Bungalow B Sandals, $39, zappos.com

