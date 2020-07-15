Transformations

Need a little motivation? See these inspirational weight loss stories, including real before and after photos.

This Woman Wants People to Know That Transformation Photos Only Show Half the Battle of Weight Loss

Chandler Sosebee is reminding people that there's more to weight loss than the physical changes.
10 Women Share the Most Important Factor That Helped Them Lose Weight

Weight loss doesn't happen just by amping up your cardio and turning down every single dessert. Here, real women share the biggest motivators in their weight-loss journeys and the keys to actually achieving their health goals.
This Woman's One-Year Transformation Is Proof That New Year's Resolutions Can Work

Amy Edens shares how she lost 65 pounds in a year after setting a New Year's resolution in 2019.
How I Learned My Weight-Loss Journey Wasn't Over Even After Losing 170 Pounds

Tina Minasyan shares how losing weight was just the beginning of her journey.
10 Unbelievable Transformations from Kayla Itsines' BBG Workout Program

Prepare for some of the most inspiring before-and-after transformations you've ever seen.
How One Woman Fell In Love with Group Fitness After a Decade of Isolation

Dawn Sabourin used to spend most of her days alone—until she discovered her passion for group workout classes.
Facing the Truth

I Became A Triathlete!

A Dream Come True

"I finally reclaimed my health." Erin lost 45 pounds.

How I Lost 70 Pounds and Stopped Emotional Eating for Good

How Eating Dessert Every Day Helped This Dietitian Lose 10 Pounds

This 12-Year Transformation Proves There's No Deadline to Achieve Your Goals

Tara Jayd, a dance teacher from Australia, reflects on how much she's changed over the years, both mentally and physically.

This Woman Lost 185 Pounds In One Year By Cutting Back On Added Sugars and Carbs

I Gained 140 Pounds Battling Cancer. Here's How I Got My Health Back.

10 Keto Weight Loss Before-and-Afters You Have to See to Believe

This Woman Lost 120 Pounds In Less Than a Year Using a Meal Plan You Probably Haven't Heard Of

This Mom Lost Her Post-Baby Weight by Working Out Only 20 Minutes a Day

This Woman Reached Her Goal Size and Still Wasn't Happy with Her Body

These "10-Year Challenge" Fitness Transformations Prove Everyone Starts Somewhere

Getting Pregnant Pushed This Woman to Lose Half Her Body Weight

Why This Fitness Coach Shared a Naked Photo After Losing 100 Pounds

Changing the Reason *Why* You Exercise Could Be the Key to Reaching Your Weight-Loss Goals

How Hitting 'Rock Bottom' Inspired This Woman to Lose 114 Pounds

This Bodybuilder Was Paralyzed—So She Became a Super-Competitive Para-Athlete

I Lost 100 Pounds In One Year After I Realized Losing Weight Wasn't Going to Make Me Happy

This Woman Says People Still Comment On Her Body Even After She Lost 65 Pounds

Real Women Share Their Favorite Non-Scale Victories

This Mom Lost 150 Pounds After Coping with Gestational Diabetes and Postpartum Depression

Tracy Anderson Shares Her 23-Year Weight-Loss Transformation

Tami Roman Addressed Trolls Who Shamed Her for Losing Weight

This Woman Took Photos In Her Underwear to Feel Better About Her Loose Skin and Stretch Marks

These Two Best Friends Got Fit Together—Here’s What They Learned About Weight Loss

How This Woman’s Attitude About Weight Loss Changed After She Started Running

This Woman Has Lost 40 Pounds In 8 Months Since Starting the Keto Diet

The Diet This Woman Credits for Her 65-Pound Weight Loss

This Mom Lost 107 Pounds After She Started Powerlifting

The HIIT-Meets-Yoga Class That Helped Me Lose 50 Pounds After Pregnancy

