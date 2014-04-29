How to Lose More Than 100 Pounds
Briana Bishop Wensel
Heaviest weight: 345
Pounds lost: 174
“Losing weight has enabled me to feel more confident in everything that I do, and to feel comfortable in my own skin and in who I am.”
What Worked for Her
1. Set non-weight goals. “I always wanted to do a 5K obstacle run, but at my heaviest weight I couldn’t even run 100 yards. I have now completed numerous races, including the Zombie Run and Run or Dye. Some day I will work my way up to completing a Tough Mudder or Spartan.”
2. Don’t get discouraged: “There was a point where I hit a wall and could not get past 200 pounds. I would fluctuate between 200 and 210 pounds for nearly three months. I eventually changed the way I was eating and tried different approaches to working out, such as doing Insanity at home, and eventually I broke through 200 pounds. Remain focused, keep pushing through, and don’t give up.”
3. Track your efforts: “I chose to work with a personal trainer from the start, and he encouraged me to keep a daily journal of my weight, blood pressure, blood sugar levels, water intake, mood, amount of sleep, duration and type of exercise, and everything I put in my mouth. We also did monthly measurements so I could see my progress, all of which helped to keep me accountable.”
Lee Jordan
Heaviest weight: 450
Pounds lost: 275
“I went from being connected to oxygen with two years to live to being free of all diseases and working as a certified health coach and personal trainer.”
What Worked for Him
1. Start small: “Advancement toward your weight-loss goal comes through frequency and consistency, not intensity. I started my journey with 30 seconds of exercise walking up and down a small hill, and now I do triathlons.”
2. Do it today: “I made a decision one day to stop living trapped in yesterday or worried about what tomorrow holds, and to be in the present moment and take action. That was the start of my new life.”
3. Rise and sweat: “I’ve found that exercise first thing in the morning sets you up for success and pays significant physiological as well as psychological benefits that will have an effect on the rest of your day.”
Candis Cammon
Heaviest weight: 376
Pounds lost: 146
“I’m now able to respond to frustration in my life with a run instead of eating my feelings, and I completed my first half marathon last year!”
What Worked for Her
1. Declare your weight-loss goal: “Say out loud to the people who are most important in your life what you are trying to accomplish, which for me was my mother and husband. They helped remind me of the things I wanted to accomplish and were there to help me stay on track.”
2. Make it a game: “I used MyFitnessPal when I first started losing weight, and it helped me realize just how much food I was putting into my body that I didn’t even need. Counting calories with the app almost became like a game, and because I wanted to make sure I stayed within my range, I would opt for foods that were lower in calories but higher in nutritional value.”
3. Seek social support: “I joined several social media groups, mainly on Facebook, that helped to keep me accountable. While I had never met these people, they were all going through the exact same things I was, both struggles and successes, which made me feel like I wasn’t alone. Watching others achieve that amount of weight loss success is what helped to give me hope that I could too.”
Ryan Vivar
Heaviest weight: 308
Pounds lost: 100
“Losing weight has given the confidence to do things I never imagined possible and the ability to endure other struggles in my life.”
What Worked for Him
1. Prioritize health: “At first I had no idea that I would lose 100 pounds, as my primary focus was to improve my health. As the weight started coming off, I became more aware of my body and in turn was able to become more confident in my own abilities.” [Tweet this tip!]
2. Kick up the intensity: “I started jogging a block and walking two, and progressed to sprinting the length of a football field and walking back, then I soon found myself running on the treadmill for one minute and then resting until I caught my breath. Ever since, I’ve been incorporating high-intensity interval training into my weekly workout routine.”
3. Learn the basics: “It’s easy to want to try out the latest and greatest fitness fad, but I have found that learning the basics of proper nutrition and exercise is what is the real key, and ultimately what serves as the foundation for lasting weight loss. Once I learned the basics, I was able to branch out and try new things.”
Holly Rose
Heaviest weight: 417 pounds
Pounds lost: 240
“As a single mother of four, I wanted to participate in my children’s lives in a more active way. After losing weight, I can enjoy time with my children in ways that I simply could not before.”
What Worked for Her
1. Do what’s right for you: “When you have a very difficult time walking due to obesity, you feel at though there’s no hope. Instead of expecting to do things I was not yet capable of doing, I started the 30 Seconds to Victory program, which gave me plan that met me where I was and provided me with the hope that I needed.”
2. Say sayonara to sugar: “After discovering I was addicted to sugar, I eliminated it from my diet and went through a period of withdrawal symptoms including headaches and nausea. After several weeks of cutting it out, I no longer experienced the relentless hunger that had plagued me previously.”
3. Share your story: “I began writing a blog two years ago, and it has helped me stay accountable, document my progress, and process the emotional and spiritual aspects of weight loss. Through sharing my story, I also have met a lot of people going through the exact same things, and we share in each others’ ups and downs along the way.”
Tony Phillips
Heaviest weight: 420
Pounds lost: 240
“I have turned my passion for fitness and nutrition into a career as a personal trainer and health coach, in which I can now bring hope to others.”
What Worked for Him
1. Tame your sweet tooth: “I stay away from sodas, other sugar-laden beverages, and excess sugar in general, as well as processed foods containing additives and fillers.”
2. Focus on fat and protein: “I eat healthy fats in the form of olive oil, raw nuts, and avocados, and while I limit red meat, I incorporate a variety of protein, including grilled fish and chicken, eggs, lentils, and quinoa in my diet.”
3. Have fun exercising: “It could be hiking, swimming, walking, playing golf, or taking a group fitness class with friends—it doesn’t matter, and I don’t stress on how many calories I burn. Instead I just focus on having fun being active.”