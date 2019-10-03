12 Incredible Transformations from Kayla Itsines' BBG Workout Program

Setting the right fitness goals is easier said than done—something Lisa Thurman understands whole-heartedly. The 31-year-old mom spent years aiming for a six-pack, thigh gap, and that perfect bikini body until she found BBG and changed her mindset toward fitness once and for all.

"Within a few weeks...I started to feel more confident, more secure and more worthy," she wrote on Instagram about her experience with BBG. "Physically, I hadn’t really changed that much but mentally, I was becoming a whole new woman."

Today, after two years of doing BBG, Thurman has seen a physical transformation, but it's the changes on the inside she values most. "My heart, my mind, and my body have learned to love each other," she wrote. "They respect each other. And they forgive each other. I finally learned the beauty of self-love."