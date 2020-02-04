Being a mother comes with a plethora of responsibilities. And Erica Lugo knew something had to change when she couldn't uphold them because of her weight. She could no longer play with her son, because at 322 pounds, she simply didn't have the energy. That's when she decided to lose weight by sticking to a simple plan. She signed up for a Planet Fitness membership and focused on reducing her calorie intake and increasing her activity level. When she began to see results, she realized that her greatest motivator was herself. "The hardest workout you'll ever do is in your head. Not with a trainer or fitness guru," she wrote on Instagram. "It'll be with yourself. It'll be that moment your head and heart say give up and that passion and want inside of you fights back." (Related: 6 Women Share How They Juggle Motherhood and Their Workout Habits)

In just a year, Lugo had lost 122 pounds, but it took her another two years to reach her 150-pound weight-loss goal. Now, Lugo is helping people kickstart their own fitness journeys — following the same back-to-basics approach she used — as a trainer on The Biggest Loser. "Today, working out and eating healthy isn't about how awesome I look," she told Shape. "It's about inspiring people to realize that neither illness nor your weight define you and that you're so much stronger than you think."