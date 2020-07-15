Weight Loss Tips

Want to lose weight healthily? We have the best diet plans, weight loss programs, supplements, and tips for women trying to drop pounds.

How to Ditch Diet Mood Swings Once and For All

How to Ditch Diet Mood Swings Once and For All

Experts share the (totally doable!) ways to meet your goals without hopping on an emotional rollercoaster.
How Intermittent Fasting Can Impact Your Mind, According to Experts

How Intermittent Fasting Can Impact Your Mind, According to Experts

You know how it could affect your body, but what about your mind? Here, nutrition and psychology pros share all the ways intermittent fasting might impact your mental and emotional health.
The Science Behind the Slow-Carb Diet

The Science Behind the Slow-Carb Diet

All the details on the slow-carb diet and whether or not you can lose weight while on the plan
This Whole30 Food List Will Break You Out of a Grocery Shopping Rut

This Whole30 Food List Will Break You Out of a Grocery Shopping Rut

With this Whole30 food list, you'll be able to navigate the grocery store effortlessly and without "accidentally" throwing a pint of ice cream in your cart.
What Is the Zone Diet and Is It Healthy?

What Is the Zone Diet and Is It Healthy?

Dietitians sound off about eating Zone blocks, and whether this could be your secret to weight loss and health success.
How to Jump Start Weight Loss Efforts to Improve Your Chances of Success

How to Jump Start Weight Loss Efforts to Improve Your Chances of Success

Feel healthy and energized at the very beginning of your journey with this jump start weight loss plan.
The #1 Weight-Loss Mistake People Make In January

The #1 Weight-Loss Mistake People Make In January

An obesity medicine doctor and weight-loss specialist explain where people tend to flub up in the first few weeks of the month
Study Names Top Diet Plans for Lasting Weight Loss

Study Names Top Diet Plans for Lasting Weight Loss

Researchers analyzed popular commercial weight loss programs, including NutriSystem, Weight Watchers, Atkins Diet, and more, to determine what factors help people lose weight and keep it off
Weight-Loss Q and A: Chewing Gum with Sugar

Weight-Loss Q and A: Chewing Gum with Sugar

The Best Weight-Loss Apps to Help You Keep Track of Your Goals

The Best Weight-Loss Apps to Help You Keep Track of Your Goals

Weight Loss Tips: The Truth About Detox Diets

Weight Loss Tips: The Truth About Detox Diets

The I-Hate-to-Cook Guide to Weight Loss

The I-Hate-to-Cook Guide to Weight Loss

The 7-Day Whole 30 Meal Plan Experts Say You Should Follow

The Whole 30 diet meal plan comes with a lot of restrictions. But that doesn't mean you can't enjoy food.

What Is the F-Factor Diet—and Is It Healthy?

What Is the F-Factor Diet—and Is It Healthy?

What's the Deal with Keto Breath?

What's the Deal with Keto Breath?

How Your Hormones Affect Your Metabolism

How Your Hormones Affect Your Metabolism

Can the Keto Diet Help with Type 2 Diabetes?

Can the Keto Diet Help with Type 2 Diabetes?

Secretin Might Be the Key to (Finally) Feeling Full

Secretin Might Be the Key to (Finally) Feeling Full

What Is the Military Diet? Everything to Know About This Strange 3-Day Diet Plan

What Is the Military Diet? Everything to Know About This Strange 3-Day Diet Plan

The Beginner's Guide to Bodybuilding Meal Prep and Nutrition

The Beginner's Guide to Bodybuilding Meal Prep and Nutrition

10 Science-Backed Strategies to Lose Fat and Keep It Off

10 Science-Backed Strategies to Lose Fat and Keep It Off

23 Best Weight-Loss Motivation Tips

23 Best Weight-Loss Motivation Tips

Low-Carb Keto Drinks That Will Keep You In Ketosis

Low-Carb Keto Drinks That Will Keep You In Ketosis

The 7-Day Mediterranean Diet Meal Plan Experts Think Everyone Should Follow

The 7-Day Mediterranean Diet Meal Plan Experts Think Everyone Should Follow

How to Use Running for Weight Loss

How to Use Running for Weight Loss

What Are Keto Strips and How Do They Measure Ketosis?

What Are Keto Strips and How Do They Measure Ketosis?

10 Foods That Help with Bloating

10 Foods That Help with Bloating

How to Stop Yo-Yo Dieting Once and for All

How to Stop Yo-Yo Dieting Once and for All

How Many Cheat Meals Should You Have Per Week?

How Many Cheat Meals Should You Have Per Week?

How to Rekindle Exercise and Weight-Loss Motivation When You Just Want to Chill and Eat Chips

How to Rekindle Exercise and Weight-Loss Motivation When You Just Want to Chill and Eat Chips

6 Sneaky Reasons You're Not Losing Weight

6 Sneaky Reasons You're Not Losing Weight

Why Does My Workout Cause Weight Gain?

Why Does My Workout Cause Weight Gain?

The Hidden Danger of Yo-Yo Dieting You Need to Know About

The Hidden Danger of Yo-Yo Dieting You Need to Know About

The Old-School Weight-Loss Tool That Always Works

The Old-School Weight-Loss Tool That Always Works

Ketotarian Is the High-Fat, Plant-Based Diet That Will Make You Reconsider Going Keto

Ketotarian Is the High-Fat, Plant-Based Diet That Will Make You Reconsider Going Keto

The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners

The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners

This Diet and Workout Plan Claims to Help You Hit Your Goal Weight In 80 Days—But Is It Even Safe?

This Diet and Workout Plan Claims to Help You Hit Your Goal Weight In 80 Days—But Is It Even Safe?

This Chef Lost 200 Pounds in Part By Making This Delicious Recipe

This Chef Lost 200 Pounds in Part By Making This Delicious Recipe

