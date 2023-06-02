The Surprisingly Simple Item Supermodel Winnie Harlow Uses to Fight Post-Workout Acne

As a working supermodel with vitiligo (a chronic autoimmune disorder that causes patches of skin to lose pigment), Winnie Harlow is no stranger to breaking barriers. Now, she’s channeled her entrepreneurial ambition into a new collection with Puma, one that reflects the sense of design she’s honed after years of being on set.

“When it came to creating my Puma collection, I wanted something that fit all the different ways I wear Puma — traveling, running errands, and going to the gym, obviously — and fit some type of gap that I saw,” Harlow explains.

One such gap was the ultra-cropped sweater. “I noticed that while Puma has crop tops, they didn’t have any super crops — something you could throw on over your sports bra and matching set,” she explains. The Cloudspun Cropped Training Sweatshirt became one of the anchor pieces in her exclusive Forever Luxe collection.

“The style of dancers always intrigues me,” continues Harlow, who used to do ballet as a child. “Super long socks stacked up by my ankles, the old school look of long-sleeved shirts or sweatshirts with the neck cut out, lots of layers — just the dancer aesthetic.”

The other items in her gym bag are just as functional as her versatile Forever Luxe line with Puma. It just goes to show that sometimes, the simplest gym bag staples (like water, SPF, and acne-fighting facewash) are the best — even for world-famous supermodels.