Apparel and Gear Workout Gear Equipment Shoppers Call This Stationary Bike 'Absolutely Perfect' for Home Workouts — And It's On Sale for Just $107

Published on December 31, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Photo: Shape / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

I love nothing more than a long run or bike outside. Unfortunately, the view out my window is currently gray, icy, and generally uninviting to the outdoor athlete. If, like me, you love cardio but hate waiting in line for a bike at the gym, you've probably looked on in envy as friends and family splurged on Pelotons or other luxe indoor exercise bikes. After all, there's nothing more convenient than exercising from the comfort of your home.

Luckily, when it comes to stationary bikes, there are other options that offer a great workout for a fraction of the cost — one being the Xterra Fitness Folding Exercise Bike, which is 41 percent off at Amazon. Now just $107, the machine features a simple, battery-powered interface that tracks your speed, time, distance, calories, and heart rate as you peddle. A manual dial in the bike's center allows you to adjust your resistance up to eight levels. Plus, the 32-pound, X-frame design effortlessly folds flat between uses, allowing for easy storage in cramped spaces — a huge win for apartment dwellers. (BTW: Lululemon's Jennifer Aniston-approved fitness mirror ended one editor's on-and-off relationship with exercise.)

Amazon Buy It: Xterra Fitness Folding Exercise Bike, $107 (was $180), amazon.com

In a market where home fitness equipment often costs well over $1,000, a price this low seems unbelievable, but even initially skeptical shoppers are impressed by the quality of this bike. In fact, it currently has more than 20,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. "Worth every penny," said a reviewer who described the machine as sleek, quiet, comfortable, and high-performing. "It gets my heart rate up and I feel great using it," they added. Another fan called the bike "absolutely perfect," noting the impressive range of resistance settings and easy assembly. "I can honestly say that this exercise bike is the best one that I've ever purchased and I just can't believe it," remarked a third user, who said the Xterra outperformed machines costing three times as much.

Maintaining your cardio routine through winter weather is all about having access to the right fitness equipment. Get ahead of your New Year's resolution by ordering this bike now while it's still discounted to just over $100.