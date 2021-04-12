Your Best Yet

LIVE

How I Went from a Bartender to an Amateur Boxer In 8 Months

An unsettling encounter on the subway set bartender Rachel Washington on a path to the Olympic trials.
What It's Like Being a Black, Body-Positive Female Trainer In an Industry That's Predominantly Thin and White

"By continuing to show up and create this space for people to move and have a good experience, I hope that more people will feel comfortable showing up completely as themselves."
This Trainer Is Debunking the Myth That Lifting Heavy Weights Will Make You "Bulky"

Celebrity trainer Ben Bruno believes strength training can be "life-changing" for women.
I Was Terrified to Work Out In Shorts, But I Was Finally Able to Face My Biggest Fear

When Jacqueline Adan compelled herself to be vulnerable in this really raw way, she learned she had even more tenacity than she realized.
Katrín Davíðsdóttir Says She Can't Be the Fittest Woman On Earth Year-Round

The two-time CrossFit Games champion shared why "peak performance is meant for one time of year."
Chrissy King's Self-Discovery Story Proves Weight Lifting Can Change Your Life

Read how King went from crash cardio and yo-yo dieting to VP of the Women's Strength Coalition.
MMA Fighter Keri Melendez Talks About Returning to the Cage After a Scary ACL Injury

After tearing her ACL while training back in 2017, Keri Melendez contemplated giving up on her MMA career. Here, she shares why she ultimately made the comeback and continued to stay in the fight.
Madeline Delp Wants to Become the First Woman In a Wheelchair to Compete In Miss USA

"Is Miss USA ready for someone in a wheelchair? I believe so."
I Cry When I Run—and If You Don't, You're Honestly Missing Out

Why I Refuse to Feel Guilty for Working Out While My Baby Naps

I Stopped Talking About My Body for 30 Days—and My Body Kinda Freaked Out

This Woman Spent Years Believing She Didn't "Look Like" an Athlete, Then She Crushed an Ironman

I Tried Oprah and Deepak's 21-Day Meditation Challenge and Here's What I Learned

One mindfulness newbie shares her journey toward "manifesting her best life."

